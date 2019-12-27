News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 21:33:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Relationships a key in growing ties between Moran, USF

USF head coach Jeff Scott .
USF head coach Jeff Scott . (Ben McCool)
Russell Johnson • RunningtheBulls
Recruiting Writer

Head coach Jeff Scott and his staff have a lot going on these days. Putting together a recruiting class is a key part of that. Lackawanna (Pa.) C.C. OG Amelio Moran may not have been on the radar o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}