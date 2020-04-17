Class of 2021 three-star shooting guard Ramses Melendez has been on the USF men’s basketball coaching staff’s radar for some time now. The Bulls offered Melendez in early May last year and the relationship between the Melendez family and USF has grown steadily.

BullsInsider.com caught up with Omar Melendez, the father of the Central Pointe Christian (FL) Academy junior, to find out the latest in the recruitment of the No. 131 ranked prospect in the Rivals150.