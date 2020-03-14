BullsInsider.com checked in with several prospects that the USF Bulls have offered, or their parents, to get their reaction to the cancellation of the April live periods and they seem to be taking things in stride.

Each April a few under the radar player “blow up” during the April live periods, receive a dozen new offers. Other players solidify their on-court reputations.

After the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA cancelled its men’s and women’s basketball tournament, Nike, Adidas and Under Armour announced on Friday that its April live period sessions were cancelled.

“It’s a bit disappointing knowing that there has been a cancellation,” said Charles C. Wakely guardian of top-50 class of 2021 prospect Ernest Ross. “I feel that many players and coaches were looking forward to it, however nothing is greater than human well-being and good health overall. It is better to make public safety the scope as opposed to compromising and being regretful later.”

Douglas James, father of top-100 class of 2021 prospect Michael James said, "I wasn't surprised by all the cancellations. The health safety of everyone is the most important thing for us at the moment."

“My initial reaction was major disappointment and frustration,” said four-star class of 2021 Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) HS small forward Alex Fudge. “I was looking forward to the first month of the live periods. This is my last AAU season and I'm just ready to get at it and go all out. I did want time to get more strength training and skills training so I guess this delay serves some purpose, but I'm still kind of upset.”

Hargrave Military Academy big man Gabe Wiznitzer, the No. 145 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 for the 2021 class was rather pragmatic about the cancellation of the April live periods.

“I think that as an athlete we all wanna compete and it sucks that we won't be able to play in front of coaches. But safety comes first.”

Three-star Charlotte (Punta Gorda, Fla.) HS class of 2021 forward Tre Carroll has seen his stock is rise recently so the April live period was crucial for him.

“I was really looking forward to the April live period but the cancellation of it was a bit of a surprise to me,” said Carroll. “I really wanted to get out there and play the game I love with my teammates. I don't have anything against the cancellation of the live period but it's really a lose-lose situation because there's less live periods nowadays and it just brings all of us down how we can't play. Then again we have to think of our health first more than anything, it's more than basketball. I'll still be working on getting better during this extra time we have off.”

Carmel Christian (Charlotte, N.C.) School 2021 guard Justin Taylor, who unofficially visited USF for the Bulls game against SMU, said, "It's really unfortunate, especially for those looking to have a big summer. As players, we just have to keep working and stay ready when the opportunity presents itself."

“My first reaction was huge disappointment and thoughts around what's next,” said Dwayne Smith, the father of three-star Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) HS guard Jalen Smith. “With this being Jalen's last summer of travel basketball, and him still uncertain on where he will call home after his senior year, we both were looking forward to this summer to narrow things down before the start of his senior year begins. With less live periods current relationships will be huge going forward.”