Who: USF Bulls vs. Temple Owls

What: American Athletic Conference football game

When: Saturday, November 17th

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

The Temple University Owls will host the visiting University of South Florida Bulls on Saturday, November 17th. This game marks the fifth all-time meeting between these programs, which is tied at two wins a piece, with all wins by the home team. The last game, in Tampa, was a 43-7 blowout by the Bulls. The winning team has scored more than 40 points in the past three games.

USF started the season on a 7-0 run, breaking into the top 25 of both polls, before going on a three game losing skid. Sitting at 7-3 (3-3), the Bulls are ready to turn things around. That’s what the Owls did after starting their season, 2-3, with losses to the likes of Villanova and Buffalo before earning their first win against Maryland.

While they have struggled a bit on their non-conference schedule, they have been very successful in conference play, posting a 5-1 record, with their only conference loss coming against #11 UCF. In their last outing, they handed Houston a 59-49 loss in Houston, a team that embarrassed the Bulls just a few weeks ago, 57-36. The Bulls are trying to rebound from a 35-23 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

USF Offense USF’s offense remains inconsistent late in the season. The team has dealt with several key injuries, including graduate transfer quarterback, Blake Barnett, who sat out last game due to shoulder soreness. In his absence, the coaching staff leaned on Chris Oladokun to pick up the load at quarterback. Brett Kean also played against Cincinnati, but his work was limited to about one quarter.

USF has not announced who will start at quarterback against Temple. If able, it will likely be Barnett, who gives the team their best chance to win. More than half of the team’s 4,755 yards of total offense have come off his arm, and nearly 300 yards from his feet. The offense has been great at piling up yards, ranking 16th for total offense, but have done poorly in turning that productivity into points, where they rank 41st, averaging 32 points per game.

Tyre McCants and Randall St. Felix have combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns, leading the receiving corps. St. Felix’s 508 yards came on less than half the catches as McCants, 26 catches for an average of nearly 20 yards per catch. Tight end Mitchell Wilcox, who came off injury to start against the Bearcats, is the third ranked receiver, with 468 yards on the season.

The running game had been doing very well until the past few games the tandem of Jordan Cronkrite and Johnny Ford have accumulated more than 1,500 rushing yards, with Cronkrite just a bit under the 1,000 mark with 982. Ford and Barnett lead the team in rushing touchdowns, with eight apiece.

Temple Defense The Owl defense is allowing 27 points per game (68th) and 380 yards of offense (55th). Both numbers are sort middle-of-the road values which indicate an average defense. In their past two games, for which they are 1-1, their opponents averaged more than 50 points. That said, those opponents were #11 UCF and a three loss Houston team that took what they wanted from the Bulls a few weeks ago in Houston. Two other opponents (Buffalo and Boston College) scored more than 30 points against Temple this season.

Linebacker, Shaun Bradley, and defensive back, Delvon Randall, lead the team with 68 and 61 tackles, respectively. A big impact player for the Owls on defense has been Michael Dogbe. Dogbe leads the team in sacks with seven, and tackles for loss with 11.5. He is ranked 26th, nationally, for sacks and 48th in tackles for loss. Three players have a pair of interceptions apiece. They are, Bradley, Randall, and defensive back, Rock Ya-Sin. Temple is tied for 17th in the nation for passes defended.

The Owl red zone defense is in the top quarter. Ranked 23rd, their opponents score 77% of the time, 64% for touchdowns and 13% are field goals.

Temple Offense On offense, the Owls are averaging 419 yards per game, the 58th best average in the country. In their loss to UCF, the put up 670 yards of offense, 444 of which were passes. In their win over Houston in their last outing, they accumulated 537 yards of offense, 312 which were from runs. Against two opponents who have done well this season, the Owl offense has shown it can produce in recent weeks.

Sophomore quarterback, Anthony Russo, has been calling plays for Temple this season. He has passed for 2,071 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Accounting for nearly as many touchdowns (12) is running back, Ryquell Armstead. Armstead is near the 1,000 mark (978) in yards and averaging more than 122 yards per game. Against Houston, he nearly tied a program record with six rushing touchdowns (the record is seven, held by Montel Harris). The Owls’ rushing offense is ranked 73rd, nationally, with just 160 yards per game, on average.

In the passing game, the ball is spread fairly evenly to wide receivers, Ventell Bryant, Branden Mack, and Isaiah Wright, who have 42, 36, and 32 catches, respectively. Bryant leads the team with most receiving yards (565), but Mack has the most catches for touchdowns (5). Temple ranks 42nd in passing yards per game with an average of 258.

USF Defense

Allowing more than 440 yards of offense per game, the Bulls rank 99 out of 130 teams. They are one of the worst ranked run-stopping teams in the country, ranked 122nd for allowing an average of 247 rushing yards per game.

Senior linebacker, Khalid McGee, has a big lead in tackles for the team, with 80. Senior defensive back, Ronnie Hoggins, is the number two man, with 65 total tackles, this season. Josh Black, linebacker, leads the team in tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5). Juwuan Brown has four sacks. Between the two, they account for more than a third of the team’s 26 sacks, which is the 30th best team total in the nation.

Beyond the weakness of the running game, the defense as really struggled to get off the field quickly, even when they hold. Only seven teams in the country control less time in games than the Bulls, who possess the ball for an average of just 26 minutes and 49 seconds. Their opponents average 40% conversion rates on third down (80th) and a 67% conversions on fourth down (109th).

In the red zone, USF opponents score 82% of the time (57th) and 64% of those scores are touchdowns (79th).

Oftentimes, the defense has held offenses well, only to have a big play undo the work that had been done. This category, big plays, also shows weakness for the defense on a national scale. They rank 88th in plays for 40+ yards (14), 106th in plays for 30+ yards (29), 99th in plays for 20+ yards (55), and 106th for plays of 10+ yards (163).

One area the Bulls do shine on defense is controlling the passing game. They give up less than 200 passing yards (193) per game, the 31st best average. Their nine interceptions ranks 46th, nationally, which is more impressive when considering the low number of attempts, 280 (32nd), that opposing offenses have thrown. When opponents have passed the ball, they have scored just 14 touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions. Unfortunately, the strength the passing game has encouraged opponents to run the ball more (487 attempts, 124th), which exposed the weakness in that aspect of the defense.

Expectations

The USF coaching staff has cited size issues at linebacker as being a primary reason the rushing defense has not been strong. Because this not a problem that can be fixed at this point in the season, Temple should be able to run the way other teams have. Armstead should put up nice numbers against the USF defense. Russo throws a lot of interceptions and USF’s defense likes to catch them. Temple’s passing defense is also good, so look for the Bulls to try and establish the run, as well. Barnett should be back, but he is still experiencing soreness, which will likely limit his passing somewhat. In all likelihood, both teams will put up good running numbers for several touchdowns in a competitive, high-scoring game. Scores could get into the 40s. Look for USF to bounce back in this one, having returned a lot of the injured players who were out during their three game slide.

Summary Temple is a 13.5 point favorite at home. ESPN’s FPI gives the Owls a 75% chance of victory. The over / under is 61, but more than three-quarters are betting the over. ESPNNews will broadcast the noon EST kickoff.