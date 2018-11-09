Who: USF Bulls vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

What: FBS football game

When: Saturday, November 10th, 2018

Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnti, Ohio

The University of South Florida Bulls are on the road this week, visiting the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. This will be the 16th matchup, all-time, between these programs, a series favoring the Bearcats, 8-7. The Bulls have won the past three straight, however, by an average margin of more than 30 points.

Things will be different, this time, for the Bearcats, who boast an 8-1 record and a #25 ranking in the Coaches’ Poll. The past two seasons when Cincinnati got beat up by the Bulls, they finished with just a four win season. They have doubled their win total with several games to go, proof of their quick improvement. At the same time, USF seems to be in decline. After starting the season 7-0, they have lost two straight, first getting humiliated by Houston 57-36, and then getting destroyed by a bad Tulane team, 41-15. The Bulls have been plagued with injuries, but there seems to be something bigger going on.

USF Offense

The Bulls have demonstrated an ability to score at times this season, but the offense was completely uncreative and ineffective against Tulane, putting up just 15 points. This is in spite of a solid 300+ yard performance by graduate transfer quarterback, Blake Barnett. Barnett’s passing game is ranked in the top 30 in the country (28th), but they rank 97th in passing touchdowns, with just 11 all season.

Clearly, they have a preference for running the ball, and the results in this area are a little better. They run the ball for a game average 218 yards per game (28th), and have 24 rushing touchdowns (18th ) on the season. The Bulls have leaned heavily on Florida transfer, Jordan Cronkrite, who has a team leading 946 yards through nine games. Johnny Ford has made a push, lately, with two 100+ yard performances in the past three games. Ford and Barnett, who averages 33 rushing yards per game, are tied with eight rushing touchdowns apiece.

Big Tyre McCants leads the receiving corps with 51 catches for 543 yards and two touchdowns this season. Randall St. Felix, who has been injured for the past several games, is second in terms of production, with 484 yards on 24 catches, averaging more than 20 yards per catch. Also injured, tight end Mitchell Wilcox, had played a big role in the passing game, picking up 13 yards per reception. Both St. Felix and Wilcox are expected to be back for Cincinnati.

The Bulls rank 11th in the country in total offense.

Cincinnati Defense

While it is good news that the Bulls will get some offense back from the injured list, they will face some major bad news in the Cincinnati defense. The Bearcats field the 5th best defense in the nation, holding opponents to just 276 yards of offense per game. Giving up on average just a pair of touchdowns per game, they have shutout two opponents (Navy, Miami, OH), and kept two others to just one touchdown (UConn, AAMU).

A trio of linebackers lead the defense in tackles, with Perry Young (45) edging out Malik Clements and Bryan Wright (43). But, perhaps it has been senior defensive lineman, Cortez Broughton, who has made the biggest impact on defense for the Bearcats, with 14 tackles for loss, 4 ½ sacks, and 39 tackles. Broughton is tied for 13th, nationally, in tackles for loss. In their last game, he led the team with ten tackles.

The Bearcats rank 14th in rushing defense, 9th in passing defense, and 6th in total defense.

Cincinnati Offense

The Bearcat offense ranks close to the USF offense, ranked 31st in scoring, averaging 35 points per game. Freshman quarterback, Desmond Ridder, is the offensive leader for Cincinnati. Ridder has passed for more than 1,700 yards this season, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completes 63% of his passes, and most of those go to Kahil Lewis. Lewis has 36 catches for 453 yards and five touchdowns this year. The tight end, junior Josiah Deguara, also plays a prominent role in the offense. He’s number two in receptions, with 29 for 382 yards and four touchdowns.

Like the Bulls, the Bearcats like to run the ball, and they’re good at it. They rank 15th in rushing offense, averaging more than 235 yards per game. Also like USF, they have one rusher over 900 yards, Michael Warren II, and another with more than 400 yards, the quarterback, Ridder. Warren is the favorite option, scoring 14 touchdowns and averaging 103 yards per game. However, it was Charles McClelland who lead the team in rushing yards against Navy, with 85.

USF Defense

The Bulls defense has not been very good as of late. They were absolutely dominated by Tulane for 41 points in their last game, a week after giving up a program record 57 points to Houston a week prior. They rank a dismal 124th in rushing defense, which does not bode well for the Bulls against a potent Bearcat rushing offense. Allowing more than 30 points per game, they rank 90th in scoring defense. They are much better against the pass, ranking 32nd in passing offense. Unfortunately, Ridder only passed the ball 20 times against Navy.

Khalid McGee is the tackle leader for the Bulls, with 71. It’s a long way to down to number two, Ronnie Hoggins, who has 52. Middle linebacker, Nico Sawtelle, had been a leader in tackles, but has been injured for several weeks. He is expected to play against Cincinnati.

Expectations

Cincinnati will run all over the USF defense, with or without Sawtelle. The downside for them is that they’ll also be running out the clock, which should help keep the game competitive. Barnett will have his trusty tight end back for the game, so the passing offense might show a spark. Everything here favors the Bearcats, however, it and it’s hard to see the Bulls pulling this one out.

Summary

The Bearcats are 14 point favorites at home, where the temperatures will be in the 30s. ESPN’s FPI computers give Cincinnati an 84% chance of winning. Kickoff is at 7 PM EST. ESPNU will broadcast the game.