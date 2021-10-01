Preview: USF Bulls vs. SMU Mustangs

This matchup between the teams features a special storyline. USF is celebrating the 25 year of their college football program. That program’s first team was put together by then head coach, Jim Leavitt. Leavitt is now the defensive coordinator at SMU and this is the first time he will meet the program he formerly coached in competition. Even now, Leavitt remains the winningest coach in program history, taking the team to five straight bowl games. While it has been 11 years since he left the program, the circumstances surrounding his dismissal were unusually unpleasant for both parties, resulting in a lawsuit and settlement. On the other hand, the USF president involved in his dismissal is no longer with the university and it is possible that Leavitt will have moved past bad feelings. For their part, current USF head coach and his staff have celebrated Leavitt and his founding of the team as part of their 25th season commemoration.

The University of South Florida Bulls head to Dallas to take on the Southern Methodist University Mustangs in their American Athletic Conference opener on Saturday. The 1-4 Bulls have losses to three currently ranked teams and hope to turn things around against the 4-0 Mustangs, who are unranked, but receiving votes. No other FBS team has faced three ranked teams this far into the season. USF holds a 3-2 lead in the overall series, taking two of their three wins on the road.

USF Offense

True freshman quarterback, Timmy McClain, has won the starting job for the Bulls. He has passed for 558 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His two picks were thrown in the season opener at NC State, where he played in relief of then-starter, Cade Fortin. McClain is also third on the team in rushing yards, with 133 yards.

The big running story for the team has been the emergence of Colorado transfer running back, Jaren Mangham. Mangham has rushed for just 168 yards, but has found the end zone seven times. That ties him for fifth, nationally, in rushing touchdowns and 15th for overall scoring. Brian Battie is a close second in total rushing yardage with 145. Also finding the field in situational play are Kelly Joiner and Darrian Felix, both of which have the ability to create big plays.

Xavier Weaver is has a big lead on the receiving group, with 294 yards and one touchdown. Omarion Dollison (73 yds), Latrell Williams (57 yds), and tight end Mitchell Brinkman (64 yds) are regular contributors. Williams missed the last game due to injury and was unknown status for the next game. The same is true for last season’s receiving leader, slot receiver, Bryce Miller. Demarcus Gregory came up big in place of injured receivers, catching four of four targets for 54 yards against BYU.

SMU Defense

The Mustangs defense, led by former USF head coach, Leavitt, will be ready to play. Leavitt is a widely respected defensive mind, but getting a win over his former team will likely be important to him, a fact that won’t be lost on his players.

SMU’s defense has been bend, don’t break this season, ranking 111th in total defense (443 ypg), but just allowing 23 points per game, ranking them 65th. However, in their past two games, they have allowed 37 and 34 points.

Senior linebackers, Delano Robinson and Shaine Hailey, lead the team with 23 and 22 tackles, respectively. Fellow linebackers, Turner Coxe and Gary Wiley, lead the team in sacks, with two apiece. Five different Mustangs have an interception, led by safety, Isaiah Nwokobia, who has a pair.

SMU ranks 64th against the run, but just 121st in the nation against the pass, allowing 307 yards per game.

SMU Offense

Quarterback, Tanner Mordecai, is the leader of the offense for SMU. Mordecai leads the nation in passing touchdowns (20). He has already accumulated 1,268 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, and hasn’t been sacked a single time. His completion percentage through four games is 70.5%, 17th in the nation. Mordecai is also SMU’s third best rusher, accumulating 121 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Four different SMU receivers have more than 200 receiving yards this season. They are Danny Gray (358 yds, 5 TD), Rashee Rice (227 yds, 5 TD), Reggie Roberson, Jr. (211 yds, 2 TD), and Grant Calcaterra (202 yds, 3 TD). Seven different receivers average more than 12 yards per catch.

The ground game is led by Ulysses Bentley, IV, who has 403 yards and two touchdowns. Bentley is on watch lists for Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, CFPA, and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. He’s currently ranked 26th in the nation in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game. Tre Siggers also gets significant carries, racking up 257 rushing yards through four games.

SMU has had success from big plays. They’ve had 26 plays go for gains of 20 yards or more and a dozen go for gains of more than 30 yards.

The Mustangs rank 9th in total offense (43 ppg) and 5th in total offense (550 ypg).

USF Defense

The Bulls have really struggled against big plays while on defense. They rank 117th in the nation for allowing big plays, with 70 plays over ten yards of gain and 25 over 20. Sixteen plays have gone for gains of over 30 yards.

USF’s defensive leaders in tackles are linebacker, Andrew Mims, and defensive back, Daquan Evans, with 25 tackles apiece. Linebacker, Dwayne Boyles, and safety Matthew Hill have 24 and 23 tackles, respectively. Two of the top tacklers working in the secondary correlates well with the big plays to illustrate where they struggle on defense.

To further illustrate where the defense is, the team has just three total sacks through four games. Only four teams in the nation have less and 23 individual players have more.

Three Bulls, Mekhi LaPointe, Brock Nichols, and Matthew Hill, have one interception apiece.

USF is 117th in scoring defense (35 ppg) and 128th in total defense (505 ypg). Only UMass and Arkansas State rank lower.

Expectations

SMU will throw the ball until USF can stop them. Then, they’ll run the ball. Their passing and running game are a very effective one-two punch. The USF secondary is talented enough to take some passes away, but the sheer volume and distance gained on SMU completions will be tough to contain. Bentley is exactly the kind of running back the Bulls have struggled with in the past, at 5-11 and about 200 pounds. So, the Mustangs will score, and likely score a lot, especially with their propensity to make big plays and the USF defense struggling with the same.

On the other side of the field, though, is a quickly improving USF offense led by McClain, Mangham, and Weaver. There are other weapons who have yet to have fully deployed that have big play potential of their own. In their last game against BYU, they fell behind early in the game, yet were able to sustain drives of six and seven minutes on several occasions. Expect them to use time of possession to keep the score low and within reach. For whatever reason, the Bulls seem to be a second half team.

Summary

The undefeated Mustangs are three touchdown favorites over the Bulls. It’s worth noting that USF has beaten the point spread in their past two games against FBS opponents. Kickoff is at 4 PM eastern, with broadcast currently scheduled for ESPNU.