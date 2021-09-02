Preview: USF Bulls vs. North Carolina State Wolf Pack

The University of South Florida Bulls start their 2021 football season on Thursday night in a primetime matchup with North Carolina State University Wolfpack. The Bulls are hoping to put their 1-8 2020 record in the rearview mirror with a road win to start the season. The Wolfpack, who hold a 2-1 edge in the all-time record between these programs, will look to their energized home crowd to extend their lead in the series. NC State finished last season with an 8-4 record and a trip to the Taxslayer Gator Bowl, where they were edged out by Kentucky, 23-21.

USF Offense

The Bulls begin their 2021 campaign very differently than in 2020 on offense. With North Carolina transfer, Cade Fortin being named starter in the pre-season, they enter the season with a little more confidence than last, when the quarterback competition never really ended throughout the season. Fortin played in just two games last season, before missing time due to pandemic related contact tracing. That means the Bulls have the advantage of an experienced quarterback, but with not a lot tape for their opponent to study. However, NC State will have some familiarity with Fortin, who passed for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception in an overtime loss to the Wolfpack in 2018.

Head football coach, Jeff Scott, has not released a depth chart for the team, possibly hoping to gain some advantage in their first matchup of the season. Offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr. has given some hints, however, about how the running back group will work. Weis plans to use at least four backs in rotation and based on the situation. He says that Darrian Felix, a transfer from Oregon, can do about all of the things that they need a running back to do. Felix also is said to have very good speed. He expects Jaren Mangham, a big back who transferred from Colorado, to play a role in short yardage and goal line situations where a power game is needed. Kelley Joiner and Brian Battie will be used in zone and space plays.

Last season’s receiving leader was slot receiver, Bryce Miller, with 327 yards and three touchdowns. Miller will have his role out of the slot, but he will be joined by a gifted receiving corps that will have the benefit of an accurate passer to boost their stats. Omarion Dollison, the third ranked receiver on the team, returns, along with Latrell Williams. Those guys will get help from Yusuf Terry, a transfer from Baylor, and true freshman, Jimmy Horn Jr., who has gotten a lot of buzz for his speed. Demarcus Gregory, a transfer from Ole Miss, might also get his number called at receiver.

NC State Defense

NC State boasts arguably one of the best linebacker corps in the ACC. Payton Wilson, Isiah Moore, and Drake Thomas, combined for 120 tackles last season, a quarter of the team’s total. Wilson led the team with 57 tackles 11.5 tackles for loss, and was third on the team with 3.5 sacks. He also led the team in interceptions (2). Moore, who lines up at middle, had 11 tackles for loss.

The Wolfpack secondary returns Tyler Baker-Williams Jr., Cecil Powell, Tanner Ingle, Jakeen Harris, and Shyheim Battle. Harris was third on the team with tackles (43) and Baker-Williams was fourth (32). Baker-Williams also had an interception season. Also in the mix are former starters who missed time due to injury, Chris Ingram and Teshaun Smith. Derek Pitts Jr. a transfer from Marshall, is likely going to be a starter, based on preseason depth charts.

NC State’s defense is a veteran group, returning ten starters from last season.

NC State Offense

The Wolfpack’s offense will depend on quarterback, Devin Leary, spreading the field to create openings for a power run game. Leary started just three games in 2020 due to injury, but was a perfect 3-0 in those games, passing for 730 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions in those games. USF defensive coordinator, Glenn Spencer, had high praise for Leary, calling him a “team guy” with “lots of enegy” and a “really live arm.” The Wolfpack passed for a total of more than 3,100 yards last season, the 14th best total in the nation.

The running game will come courtesy of bruising backs, Ricky Person Jr. and Zonovan Knight, who both weigh in at over 210 pounds. Jordan Houston will also be in the rotation with his 190 pound frame. The Wolfpack leaned much more on their passing game last season, but if they can establish the run, they have the depth and size to be able to dominate.

Starters at wide receiver are receiving yards leader, Emezie Emeka, number two receiver, Thomas Thayer, and Devin Carter, the third placed receiver from last season. The trio account for more than half of the more than 3,100 receiving yards for the team, and about half of the receiving touchdowns. NC State head coach, Dave Doeren also expects big things from incoming freshman, Julian Gray.

They also like to use tight ends to block and catch, but lost their top tight end, Cary Angeline to graduation. Look for Dylan Parham to move into that role, with some of the load going to Trent Pennix.

USF Defense

On defense, the Bulls return their top two tacklers in linebackers, Dwayne Boyles and Antonio Grier. Demaurez Bellamy is a likely candidate get playing time on the linebacker corps.

Where the Bulls are probably most improved and strongest overall on defense is in the secondary. They return Mekhi LaPointe, Vincent Davis, and Christopher Townsell from last season. Safety transfers, Matthew Hill (Auburn) and Will Jones II (Kansas State) have received praise from the coaching staff. Christian Williams (Miami) and TJ Robinson (Rutgers) are also likely in the mix.

Spencer believes that the biggest key to beating NC State will be stopping their power run game. The Wolfpack like to spread the field and then use big backs to dominate the middle. While it remains to be seen with this team, these kinds of offenses have been a problem for the Bulls of the past, due mostly to having undersized players on defense. Stopping the run will be key and their success at doing so will predict what kind of a season they will have.

Expectations

This will be the first NC State home game to feature fans in over a year. Expect that the fans will be electric and the NC State players to feed off of that energy. High energy works both ways, though, and if the Bulls can play tough early and maybe find a way to quiet the home crowd, they could have a chance to leave town with a win. If not, this is a game that has the ingredients to get away from USF really quickly. They have struggled with big power backs in the past and if they can’t find a way to stop that run game on Thursday night, this game could get ugly.

Summary

The Bulls are 19 point underdogs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 eastern, with coverage provided by the ACC Network.








