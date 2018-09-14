Who: USF Bulls vs. Illinois Illini

What: Interconference Big Ten / AAC FBS football game

When: Saturday, September 15th, 2015

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago IL The University of South Florida Bulls head north for their first road game of the season to visit the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois. This is the second all-time matchup between these teams, with the Bulls easily handling Illinois, 47-23 in 2017.

Illinois head coach, Lovie Smith, is very familiar with USF, having spent two coaching stints with the Buccaneers, as an assistant to Tony Dungy from 1996-2003 and as a head coach from 2014-2015. While on Dungy’s staff, Smith coached alongside USF wide receivers coach, Charlie Williams, who held the same job with Buccaneers. Former Buccaneer linebacker, Hardy Nickerson, is Illinois’ defensive coordinator. He played on the same team that Bulls’ running back coach, Shaun King, played quarterback on. Rod Smith, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Illini, served in the same role with USF under former head coach, Jim Leavitt.

Saturday’s game is a matchup between two 2-0 teams, which was exactly the case last season. The loss to the Bulls was the beginning of a ten game losing streak for the Illini. USF would only lose two games in the same stretch, to Houston and #15 UCF. The Bulls were ranked 22nd when they hosted Illinois in 2017. Neither team is currently ranked, but the Bulls are getting votes in both major polls.

USF Offense

USF’s offense has ranked in the top ten the past two years in scoring offense and rushing offense. They’re currently producing an average of 41 points per game, posting 49 against Georgia Tech, last week. The Bulls didn’t run much against Elon in game one, but carried for almost 220 yards against the Yellow Jackets, last week. Coming into the season, the big question for the team was how they were going to replace team leading rusher and quarterback, Quinton Flowers. Blake Barnett has answered the call.

Barnett being a great passer did not come as a big surprise, as he was considered one of the top passing quarterbacks in the nation when he graduated from high school. What is a bit of a surprise, is the 86 yards and two touchdowns he ran for against Georgia Tech. Barnett has led the #38 passing offense, by passing for 574 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Through two games, his 941 yards of total offense surpasses the 887 amassed by Flowers, who broke nearly 40 offensive records, at the same point in the season.

Trailing Barnett for rushing yards is a stable of capable running backs. Duran Bell Jr., freshman star of fall camp, leads the running backs in yardage with 69, having just played in the Georgia Tech game. Also limited to the one game is number one on the depth chart, Jordan Cronkrite. Elijah Mack, Trevon Sands, and Jonny Ford are also all getting their share of carries. As a team, the Bulls rank just 61st in rushing offense.

The biggest beneficiary of the Barnett passing game been receiver, Tyre McCants, who has hauled in 16 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. McCants has gotten the most targets, but it is freshman receiver, Randall St. Felix who leads all receivers with 166 yards. Darnell Salomon and tight end, Mitchell Wilcox are also playing important roles in the offense, especially in the red zone.

Illinois Defense Sophomore linebacker, Jake Hansen leads the Illinois defense with 18 total tackles. He’s followed closely by junior defensive back, Cameron Watkins, who has 17 tackles. Watkins was ejected for targeting during his team’s matchup with Western Illinois, last week. As a result, he’s been suspended for the first half of the USF game.

In 2017, the Illini ranked second in the nation in forced fumbles, gaining 17 turnovers from fumbles. Thus far, they have just one forced fumble. In the past two seasons, junior safety, Stanley Green, has forced a total of six forced fumbles.

Also noteworthy is sophomore linebacker, Jake Hansen. Hansen ranks #2, nationally, for tackles for loss per game (3) and has 18 tackles after two games.

After two games, Illinois ranks 104th against the run and 47th against the pass. With four team interceptions, they are in a ten-way tie for fifth place, nationally, for most interceptions.

Illinois Offense The Illinois offense has been led by quarterback A.J. Bush Jr. in the first two games of the season. Prior to leaving the last game due to injury in the third quarter, Bush had 223 passing and 142 rushing yards, with no touchdowns. He’s second on the team in rushing, behind junior running back, Reggie Corbin.

Corbin has 142 yards this season, with three touchdowns. Assisting with the ball carrying duties is Mike Epstein. Epstein has 138 yards this season, but led the team with 346 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2017.

The preference for the Illini is definitely run over pass. The leading receiver for the team, Sam Mays, has just eight catches for 89 yards. Ricky Smalling is the second leading receiver, netting 70 yards on three receptions. The entire team has just 27 total receptions for 328 yards. For perspective, the two teams they have played, Western Illinois and Kent State, had more than twice as many passes caught (54) and nearly twice as many passing yards (565).

Bush’s status for the game is unclear. Other injuries from last week are Smalling and defensive back, Tony Adams. Lovie Smith has indicated that they could be ready by Saturday, but was noncommittal. If Bush doesn’t return in time for the game, M.J. Rivers II will fill in at quarterback. Rivers had more than 100 yards passing and 36 yards rushing with two touchdown in their last outing.

The Illini average 32 points per game in offense. That ranks them 65th, nationally.

USF Defense The Bulls’ defense has been less than stellar in their first two games. They gave up more than 600 yards of total offense to Georgia Tech, while still creating three turnovers in the win. Allowing an average of 26 points per game, they’re currently 81st in the country in scoring defense. Even worse, they rank 126th against the run, allowing more than 300 yards per game. This statistic is skewed a bit having played Georgia Tech’s option offense in their last matchup. They have been great against the pass, however, allowing just 112 yards per game.

Junior linebacker, Nico Sawtelle, came up big in the last game, recovering a fumble and catching an interception that helped end Georgia Tech’s hopes for a comeback in the fourth quarter. Sawtelle is fifth on the team in total tackles with 9. Senior linebacker, Khalid McGee has 20 tackles, leading Jaymon Thomas with 15, Bentlee Sanders with 13, and Ronnie Hoggins with 12. Hoggins also has an interception.

Expectations Illinois will not be able to pass on the USF defense. Georgia Tech attempted just 18 passes and two were intercepted. Illinois isn’t even as good a throwing the ball as the Yellow Jackets are. The Illini will be able to move the chains on the ground, but will miss scoring opportunities. USF will be able to throw where and when they want to and will also be able to run at will. This is probably a game the Bulls win by more than three touchdowns.

Summary The Bulls are 10.5 point favorites on the road, with an over / under set at 59. Kickoff is set for 3:30 EDT, with the broadcast on the Big Ten Network, where available.