BullsInsider - Preview: USF Bulls vs. Houston Cougars

The University of South Florida Bulls will try to end their six game losing streak when they visit Houston to face the University of Houston Cougars on Saturday. The 1-6 Bulls’ visit marks the six game in the series with 2-3 Houston. The Cougars hold a 4-2 edge and have won every matchup since the inception of the American Athletic Conference. That is four straight, with the last game being a 57-36 beating in Raymond James Stadium that featured 682 yards of total offense by the Cougars. In the last two games, Houston ended streaks for USF. In each game, it was an undefeated seven-win run that was upset by Houston. The Bulls will hope a third streak ends in this game.

USF Offense

Four different quarterbacks have received playing time this season. Jordon McCloud had been named the starter for the Tulsa game, but it was transfer quarterback, Noah Johnson, who got the nod against the Tigers. Given the success that Johnson and the offense had in that game, it is expected that Johnson will start again versus the Cougars. Johnson has passed for 459 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Omarion Dollison is leading the pack at receiver with 220 yards. He’s followed closely by DeVontres Dukes (214) and Lattrell Williams (190). Other keys in the offense are tight end, Mitchell Brinkman (161) and Bryce Miller (153).

Johnny Ford will miss this game, but he is the current leader at running back with 258 yards and three touchdowns. Kelley Joiner, who has also gotten some work in the passing game, is next in with 242 yards and a touchdown. Brian Battie and Leo Parker are a couple of guys who should get a lot of carries against Houston.

Houston Defense

Linebacker, Grant Stuart, is the top tackler for the Cougars (41), but there’s a big dropoff after him. Defensive back, Gervarrius Owens is in second place with 26. The Bulls will have one Cougar to watch out for, though. Payton Turner, who is third on the tackle list (24), has 9.5 tackles for loss and leads the team in sacks with four. That ranks him 12th and 29th nationally, respectively. The Cougars rank 87th in scoring defense and 90th in total defense.

Houston Offense

The Cougars are very different on offense after the departure of D’Eriq King, who had 551 yards of offense against the Bulls, last season. This years’ offense is led by Clayton Tune, who has 1,397 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Tune’s favorite targets this season have been Marquez Stevenson and Keith Corbin, who have 278 and 266 yards, respectively. Stevenson has three receiving touchdowns.

On the ground, Kyle Porter, has done most of the work with 324 yards and four touchdowns. Tune is the number two rusher on the team with 113 yards and two touchdowns. Houston’s running game ranks 96th in the nation.

USF Defense

The Bulls rank 71st in total defense and 84th in scoring defense. Linebacker, Antonio Grier, leads the pack in tackles with 50, despite missing some playing time this season. In that number two spot is Nick Roberts, who has left the team.

Grier also leads the team in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (4). Defensive back, Daquan Evans, is the leader in interceptions. He has three picks in three straight games.

Expectations

The Bulls do look like they are making improvements and Houston looks inconsistent. Expect a close game, but one that probably favors the home team.

Summary

The Cougars are better than two touchdown favorites. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM and coverage is available on ESPN2.