Preview: USF Bulls vs. ECU Pirates

This week’s matchup between the University of South Florida Bulls and the East Carolina University Pirates will be played in front of a primetime national audience on Thursday night. The 3-3 (1-2) Pirates are looking to rebound from an overtime loss to Houston, which followed a loss to UCF in the final 30 seconds of the game. USF is 2-5 (1-2) and coming off their first FBS win in two years after beating Temple, 34-14. The Bulls hold a decisive 9-2 series advantage over the Pirates and the green team is a perfect 5-0 in Greenville. With USF possibly turning the corner and ECU fired up after back-to-back heartbreakers, this looks like it will be a fun matchup for the national audience.

USF Offense

The biggest news in the world of USF football is their big win over Temple. The second biggest news, how they won, was with a program record setting 421 rushing yards. The Owls just had nothing to stop the USF running game, which showed up in timely fashion. Starting quarterback, Timmy McClain, tweaked an ankle in the game and was relieved by Katravis Marsh and Cade Fortin. None of the three was especially successful throwing the ball, but were all serviceable given the success of the running game. McClain passed for 71 yards and just his second touchdown of the season. He has passed for exactly 1,000 yards. Who will get the start at quarterback is not known as of press time. McClain will be the likely starter, assuming his ankle injury is not serious enough to prevent him from playing. The Bulls’ passing offense is ranked 113th in country, averaging just 170 yards per game.

Jaren Mangham, 9th in the country in scoring, finally had a breakout running game against Temple, racking up 152 yards of his season total of 412. He scored two touchdowns in the game, bringing his season total to 12. Kelley Joiner also had a good ground game against the Owls, running for 126 yards and a touchdown. That nearly doubled his season total, which is now 235 rushing yards. Brian Battie is the #2 runner on the team with 271 rushing yards, 77 of which came against Temple.

The top receiver this season has been Xavier Weaver, with 380 yards and a touchdown. Moving into second place is McClain’s high school teammate, Jimmy Horn Jr., who has 180 yards. Demarcus Gregory (147 yds, 1 TD) and Omarion Dollison (116 yds) round out the top four of a very capable receiving corps.

The Bulls rank 99th in total offense and 98th in scoring offense.

ECU Defense

The top Pirates’ defenders are cornerback, Ja’Quan McMillian (41 tackles), linebackers, Myles Berry (36 tackles) and Jeremy Lewis (34 tackles), and safety Jireh Wilson (34 tackles). Lewis also co-leads the team in sacks (3) with Suirad Ware (3). McMillian also has 4 of the team’s nine interceptions, tying him for #2 in the nation for picks. Defensive lineman, Immanual Hickman, leads the team in tackles for loss (6) and also has a pair of sacks. The Pirates sacked the Bulls 5 times in last year’s game.

The ECU defense is allowing an average of 28 points per game this season (84th). The most they have allowed was 38 points in a win over Marshall. Their defense gives up 428 yards of offense per game (104th). The defense is weakest in the passing game, where they allow 279 passing yards per game (119th).

ECU Offense

Junior quarterback, Holton Ahlers, powers the Pirates’ offense. He has passed for 1,763 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He is the 27th ranked passer in the nation, averaging 252 passing yards per game. He is one of the worst protected, however, as ECU ranks 119th in sacks allowed (25). That’s more than twice as many as the Bulls have allowed (11). The inability to protect the quarterback and his six interceptions are two weaknesses that could be exploited by USF. In their last matchup, Ahlers passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns. ECU ranks 34th amongst passing offenses, with 268 yards per game.

Ahlers’ top target is Tyler Snead, who has caught passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns. Snead has also thrown two touchdowns, so the trick plays should be expected on Thursday night. Also with two touchdowns receiving is Audie Omotosho, who has accumulated 281 yards of catches. C.J. Johnson (263 yards) and Jsi Hatfield (242 yards), also play a prominent role in the passing game.

The running game played a big part in ECU’s win, last season. Rahjai Harris ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Keaton Mitchell ran for 42 of the unit’s total of 210 yards. Both Harris and Mitchell return for this week’s matchup. Mitchell is leading the team with 677 yards and four touchdowns. Harris, the 224 pound power back that the Bulls struggled with last season, has 325 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite their run game domination over USF last season, ECU ranks just 81st in rushing offense (150 ypg).

Only one team in the nation is worse than ECU on third down conversions (25%). However, they rank 32nd in fourth down conversions, converting 11 of 17 attempts this season (64%).

USF Defense

The Bulls’ defense is a bit of an enigma. They rank 122nd in total defense (464 ypg) and 108th in scoring defense (32 ypg). However, in their last game against Temple, they held the Owls to just 231 yards of total offense and just 48 yards on the ground.

Linebackers, Dwayne Boyles and Antonio Grier are the #1 and #3 leaders in total tackles, with 44 and 41, respectively. In the second spot is transfer safety, Matthew Hill, who has 42 total tackles. Grier leads the team in sacks (2) and tackles for loss (4). Grier and Boyles are tied for first in the team in interceptions with Mekhi LaPointe (2). LaPointe and Grier each had an interception in the Temple game. Grier led the team with seven tackles in last season’s game against ECU.

USF is ranked 115th against the run (201 ypg) and 108th versus the pass (263 ypg). They rank dead last (130th) with just four all season.

Expectations

ECU is going to look at the teams and see how similar they were to last year and use last year’s playbook. USF was one of just three teams the Pirates beat last year and they have that recipe to win. Expect them to pound the ball in the running game to wear down the Bulls defense. They should also be expected to be balancing run plays with passing plays, which is their offensive strength. Because USF has struggled with big backs and because Ahlers is such a proficient passer, they will likely have success in both aspects of their offense. On the other sideline, expect the Bulls to be confident and bold coming off their first FBS in two years. They also will remember how ECU beat them last year and they will be prepared to stop the run and get into Ahlers’ comfort zone. Expect USF’s defense to blitz more than usual and expect their secondary to take away at least two of Ahlers’ passes. The Bulls will be aware of the size disadvantage they have in the run game defense and they will do what they can to make that a less desirable strategy. Blitzing will increase tackles for loss and decrease run game success. On offense, look for the Bulls to be willing to change things up. McClain will likely get the start, despite tweaking an ankle against Temple, but don’t expect the staff to stick with him if he is ineffective in the game. The coaching staff will go to the bench for Marsh or Fortin if the offense isn’t scoring. McClain’s numbers have been very pedestrian since winning the starting job, resulting in one of the worst passing offenses in the country.

Summary

This game will mark the 900th game in ECU program history. They will celebrate that landmark by wearing all black uniforms. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM eastern. Broadcast will be on ESPN.