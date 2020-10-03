BullsInsider - Preview: USF Bulls vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Fans present in the stadium for this game will be limited to family members of the players and staff, as well as limited spirit squad members.

This game will mark the 18th in the series, one of the longest running series for the young USF program. The Bearcats have a 10-7 edge in that series, with a 6-2 advantage at home. The series has produced some exciting games over the years. Last season, the Bearcats made a 37 yard field goal as time expired to beat the Bulls, 20-17. In the past six games between the programs, they have each won three.

Things haven’t been so good for the Bulls, who are coming off a historic 52-0 loss to #5 Notre Dame. Several players were impacted (ill or contact-traced) by COVID-19 on the trip to South Bend, which contributed to the postponement of the FAU game. USF has not been able to field all of their starters on either side of the ball due to pandemic related absences.

The Bearcats are 2-0 and will try to protect their 15 game home winning streak. After opening their season with a 55-20 win over Austin Peay, they followed up with a 24-10 win over Army.

The University of South Florida Bulls have resumed their COVID-19 interrupted football season with a road trip to Ohio to face the #15 University of Cincinnati Bearcats. The last scheduled game for USF, against FAU, was postponed due to pandemic related player unavailability.

USF Offense

The Bulls are building a new offensive identity with first year head coach, Jeff Scott, and offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis Jr. Scott was the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson prior to coming to USF. Weis was the FAU offensive coordinator, last season.

Quarterback play has been an area needing improvement over several seasons and remains a big question today. Sophomore quarterback, Jordan McCloud, has gotten the most reps in this season after starting or playing in 12 games, last season. He has alternated series with Alcorn State graduate transfer, Noah Johnson. Freshman, Katravis Marsh, has also gotten some playing time. North Carolina transfer, Cade Fortin, has been out due to COVID-19 related concerns, but is expected to get some playing time at Cincinnati.

Through two games, the three quarterbacks who have played have combined for 227 total passing yards and one touchdown. McCloud accounted for 132 of those yards.

The favorite target for quarterbacks has been wide receiver, DeVontres Dukes, who has five catches for 53 yards and the one receiving touchdown. Receivers, Latrell Williams, Bryce Miller, and tight end Mitchell Brinkman tie for second in catches with 3. Williams leads that group with 47 yards.

Johnny Ford is leading the running back corps with 141 yards. Splitting carries with him has been Kelley Joiner, who has 93 yards and one rushing touchdown. The number three rusher is Johnson, who has scrambled for 61 yards and a score. The Bulls have rushed for 408 yards through two games. That’s good enough to be currently ranked 21st in the nation for rushing yards per game.

Cincinnati Defense

Cincinnati currently ranks 14th in scoring defense, allowing just 15 points per game. They rank 9th in passing defense, allowing just 153 yards per game. However, half of their two games were played against Army, who runs an option offense with limited throwing. Their rushing defense has allowed 161 yards per game.

Senior linebacker, Jarrell White, is leading the Bearcats’ defense with 20 total tackles, ranking him 23rd (tied) nationally. He also has 2.5 tackles for loss, the second best total on the team. For his efforts, he was named AAC Defensive Plaoyer of the Week on September 28th. Another linebacker who will likely make an impact is Joel Deblanko, who has three tackles for loss, leading the team.

Defensive backs, Arquon Bush and Ahmad Gardner have one interception apiece. Gardner was second on the team, last season, with three picks. Fellow defensive back, James Wiggins, is the number two tackler on the team, with 13. Gardner is in a three-way tie for third with ten.

Cincinnati Offense

The Bearcats offense goes the way of junior quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who is a true dual-threat. Ridder has passed for 454 yards and four touchdowns through two games. He has rushed for just 43 yards this season, but finished 2019 with 650 rushing yards on the ground.

Like the Bulls, Cincinnati has a lot of ball carriers. The team has rushed for 345 yards, led by Charles McClelland with 77 yards, and followed closely by Jerome Ford, who has 62 yards and two touchdowns. Also, pay attention to running back Gerrid Doaks, who leads the team in touchdowns (5), despite just 43 rushing yards.

Doaks has been the most productive receiver for his team, with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver, Jayshon Jackson, and tight end, Josh Whyle, are second and third, respectively in receiving yards, with 85 and 75 yards.

USF Defense

The Bulls have the #1 passing defense in the country, allowing 116 yards per game. That number, of course, is strongly influenced by the fact that they opened their season against The Citadel, a lower level program running a run-heavy triple option offense. Even so, they rank 21st against the run, allowing just 204 rushing yards per game.

Defensive back, Nick Roberts, leads the USF defense in tackles with 16. Anotonio Grier, junior linebacker, is a close second with 14 total tackles. Grier is also the only Bull logging a sack this season. Mekhi LaPointe is the only defender with an interception through two games.

Also, expect to see defensive back, K.J. Sails and linebacker, Dwayne Boyles, to make a bigger impact as the season moves forward.

Expectations

Both teams will be tested in ways they haven’t been to date. Both teams will be strong on defense, keeping the score into normal levels. The Bearcats are ahead of the Bulls on offense, and they should be close to covering the three touchdown point spread the odds-makers have given them. If Cincinnati takes a big advantage early in the game, expect USF to use the game to test their depth chart.

Summary

Despite featuring a ranked team, this game will be only broadcast on ESPN+. Kickoff is 3:30 EDT, with the Bearcats favored by 21 points. ESPN’s Football Power Index computers calculate an 88.6% chance of victory for Cincinnati.