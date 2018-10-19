Who: UConn Huskies vs. #21 / 20 USF Bulls

What: FBS football game

When: Saturday, October 20th

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

The #21 / 20 University of South Florida Bulls will celebrate Homecoming by hosting the University of Connecticut Huskies at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, October 20th. This game will be the 15th matchup between these programs, with the Bulls enjoying a 10-5 advantage, winning the last six consecutive games. In their last meeting, USF beat the Huskies, 37-20 in East Hartford, last season.

With a 6-0 record for the second consecutive season and just the third time in program history, the Bulls have been ranked in the top 25 of both major polls, three years in a row. The Huskies are coming into the game with the opposite situation. They have a 1-5 (0-3) record this season, and have been 17-44 over the six straight seasons they have lost to USF. They did go to a bowl game in 2015, but finished with a 6-7 record after losing to Marshall in the St. Petersburg Bowl. In their last outing, UConn took a 55-14 beating at the hands of Memphis.

USF Offense The Bulls offense, which had been a top ten scoring machine under former quarterback, Quinton Flowers, hasn’t been as efficient as in the past and is currently ranked 33rd, scoring 35 points per game. The drop off is due in large part to the decline in rushing output, which had also been ranked in the top ten in 2016 and 2017. For the most part, the loss has been offset in passing production, which has created a more balanced offense. They’re currently ranked 23rd in rushing (218 YPG)and 37th in passing (268 YPG). Demonstrative of the new balance is their rank in total offensive production. That’s down to 487 yards per game from last season’s 513 and 2016’s 511, but still the 14th best offensive output in the country.

Junior transfer quarterback, Blake Barnett, leads the USF offense. He’s passing for 258 yards per game with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. That ranks him 31st in the nation for passing yards. In his last game against Tulsa, Barnett passed for 237 yards and an interception. However, he was responsible for two rushing touchdowns, both of which secured a fourth quarter comeback for the Bulls. His best outing of the season was against Illinois, where he passed for 411 yards, the second best passing total in program history.

Barnett has six rushing touchdowns on the season, tied for the team best with running back, Jordan Cronkrite. Cronkrite leads the team in yardage, however, averaging 151 yards per game, which is the third best average in the nation. He also ranks seventh in the country for total yards, with 757. The game before last at UMass, Cronkrite rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns, setting records for the American Athletic Conference and USF.

In the absence of Duran Bell Jr., Elijah Mack, and Trevon Sands due to injuries, freshman running back, Johnny Ford, has been in the running rotation. He has run for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games.

The receiving corps has been led recently by Tyre McCants, who is averaging 65 yards per game. Right behind him with 60 yards per game is Randall St. Felix. McCants played a key role in the comeback win against Tulsa, where he caught an 18 yard pass on third and nine to keep the scoring drive alive.

UConn Defense To say the Huskies are struggling would be an understatement. A big part of the reason they have just one win is that they have the worst scoring defense in the country. Allowing their opponents nearly 54 points per game, they rank 130th in scoring defense. They’re also dead last in total defense (658 YPG), and rank 129th in passing (336 YPG) and rushing (322 YPG) defense.

Even a failing defense isn’t without it’s own heroic contributors. Defensive back, Tyler Coyle, leads the team with 61 total tackles. That’s tied for 31st, nationally. Unfortunately for the Huskies, that’s about it on defense. They’re ranked 188th in sacks (7), 128th in interceptions (1), and and 128th in tackles for loss (20).

The defensive struggles are not without reasonable explanation, however. In total, the defense will feature five true freshman in starting roles, nearly half of the squad.

In their last outing, the defense allowed Rhode Island to score 49 points in the only victory on the season for the Huskies

UConn Offense The bad news for UConn is that their offense is nearly as bad as their defense. They rank 122nd in scoring offense, averaging just a tick over 20 points per game. Their passing offense, ranked 90th and averaging 211 yards per game, is led by senior quarterback, David Pindell. Pindell has nine touchdowns and five interceptions on the season and has passed for more than 1,100 yards. Nearly half of his touchdowns, however, came in the win against Rhode Island, where he passed for 319 yards in the winning effort.

Pindell also leads the running game, averaging nearly 78 yards per game, with five touchdowns on the season. Kevin Mensah is the top running back for the Huskies, running for more than 400 yards this season. Mensah’s two rushing touchdowns came against Rhode Island.

It says a lot about an offense when the top rusher is the quarterback and the top receiver is a tight end. Aaron McLean, senior tight end, leads the team in receiving yards, averaging less than 44 yards per game. He has two touchdowns this season, one of which came against Rhode Island, the other against Boise State.

USF Defense USF’s defense is hard to characterize. They have given up far too many yards to far inferior opponents, but it has often been defensive stands late in games that has allowed the Bulls to win. For example, they rank just 80th in total defense, giving up 402 yards on average, but are much better preventing points from being scored, ranking 59th in scoring defense, allowing 25 points per game.

Linebackers, Khalid McGee and Nico Sawtelle lead the team with total tackles, 54 and 42, respectfully. McGee ranks 50th, individually, for total tackles. Sawtelle also leads the team in tackles for loss, with 7.5, the 69th best total in the country. Despite the strength behind the line, the team does poorly against the run, allowing 214 rushing yards per game, 114th, nationally.

Expectations USF should run and pass all over the UConn defense. The USF defense should be able to keep the UConn scoring low. This game shouldn’t be close after the first quarter, when the Bulls should pull away by double-digits.

Summary USF is a 32 point favorite with a nearly 96% chance of winning per ESPN’s RPI. Kickoff is at 7 PM eastern and will be broadcast on CBSSN.