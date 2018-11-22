Who: #8/9 UCF Knights vs. USF Bullds

What: Intra-conference football game

When: Friday, November 23rd

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

The University of South Florida Bulls play host to the #8 / #9 University of Central Florida Knights on Friday, November 23rd. The Bulls hold a 6-3 advantage in the overall series, which began in 2005. UCF won the last matchup, a 49-42 thriller in Orlando last season that many in national media named the game of the year. However, USF has won two out of the last three games.

UCF is on a 23 game win streak, the longest in the nation. A win over the Bulls will give them back-to-back winning seasons, a program first. They are coming off a 38-13 beating of #24 Cincinnati, a team that beat the Bulls 35-23 one week prior. USF began the season 7-0 and finally climbed into the top 25 rankings before taking their first loss of the season to Houston. The Cougars joined the Knights as the only opponents to beat the Bulls, last season. Since losing to Houston this season, USF has been on a four game losing slide that they hope to end on Senior Night against the Knights.

USF Offense

The Bulls offense is putting up solid yardage this season, averaging 457 yards per game (27th), but they have struggled to turn that better-than-average production into equivalent points, averaging just under 31 points per game (53rd).

Graduate transfer quarterback, Blake Barnett, leads the USF offense with nearly 2,500 passing yards and a 62% completion rate. However, he has thrown for just 11 touchdowns with the same number of interceptions. He ranks 27th in the nation in passing yards per game, averaging just under 250.

On the receiving end of most of those passes has been Tyre McCants, who has a team-leading 56 catches for 604 yards and three touchdowns. He is currently third, all-time, for catches in a season. If he catches 12 more, he’ll own the season record at 68. He’s just one touchdown short of the career receiving touchdown record of 17, fourth in career receiving catches, and third in career receiving yards.

Behind McCants is freshman receiver, Randall St. Felix, who has 514 receiving yards in less than half as many catches (27), with two touchdowns on the season. St. Felix has posted these numbers despite not playing in two games due to injury. Tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, is third on the team in receiving yards (468) and second in catches (35). Wilcox has battled his own injuries this season, leaving the game against Temple favoring an ankle. His status for the game against UCF is unknown.

Jordan Cronkrite leads the 37th ranked rushing corps with 1,065 total yards and nine touchdowns, for an average of 107 yards per game. His output has been supplemented by 69 yards per game (617 total) by freshman running back, Johnny Ford, who has eight touchdowns. Also putting up significant rushing numbers has been Barnett, who has 308 yards and eight rushing touchdowns of his own. Duran Bell Jr. has returned from injury, rushing for 33 yards on nine carries in the loss to Temple in their last game.

UCF Defense

The Knights are a mixed bag on defense, allowing 419 yards per game (83rd), but holding opponents to just 20 points, on average (21st). Their last opponent, Cincinnati, scored just 13 points. A big part of the yards per game given up to opposing offenses has been their run defense, which allows 213 points per game (112th).

Defensive back, Richie Grant, leads the defense in tackles with 93. Linebacker, Nate Evans, and defensive back, Kyle Gibson, have 72 and 70 tackles, respectively. Defensive lineman, Titus Davis, leads the team in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (6). Davis ranks 21st in the nation in tackles for loss.

The Knights have been good at creating turnovers this season. They rank second in the nation in turnover margin, gaining 26 turnovers while only losing five. They have forced 13 turnovers (20th) and have 11 interceptions (36th). Grant leads the team with four interceptions, tied for ninth, nationally.

UCF Offense

It is the offensive side of the ball where the Knights really shine. They are piling up nearly 529 yards of offense on average (6th) and averaging 44 points per game (6th).

The Knights also have one of the top rushing offenses in the country (9th), averaging 257 yards per game. Greg McRae leads the team with 714 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Three games back, he ran for 188 yards and a touchdown against Temple. Adrian Killins, Jr., is second on the team with 573 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He has run for just 110 yards in his past two games, but put up 113 yards against SMU, earlier in the year. Taj McGowan and quarterback, McKenszie Milton, add 38 and 33 yards per game, respectively.

Milton’s passing offense averages 271 yards per game (29th), accumulating more than 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Gabriel Davis and Tre Nixon have been his favorite targets. Davis has 586 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while Nixon has 530 yards and four touchdowns. Davis has been held to 15 yards in the past two games, but had games of 128 yards against Memphis and 111 yards against South Carolina State. Nixon had 83 yards on two catches against Cincinnati. Right behind those two is Dredrick Snelson, who has five touchdowns on 484 yards.

USF Defense

The USF defense has not been strong this season. They’re allowing opponents 431 yards (94th) and nearly 31 points per game (88th). They have been especially poor stopping the run, allowing 231 yards per game (118th), but better against the pass, allowing 200 yards (33rd).

Linebacker, Khalid McGee, leads the team in total tackles with 91. Fellow linebacker, Josh Black, has a team-leading 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. Defensive lineman, Juwuan Brown, is second in both categories with 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

In their four game losing skid, they have allowed opponents an average of 40 points per game.

Expectations

UCF can run the ball well and USF is not equipped to stop them. Expect the Knights to run at will. Milton has been exceptional in protecting the ball, so the Bulls’ turnover hungry secondary will likely be kept in check. UCF should top 40 points in scoring without a problem. On the other side of the field, the Bulls have the tools for a solid passing game, but receivers have dropped too many passes and Barnett has thrown too many interceptions. Expect both problems to show themselves in this game. The bright spot for USF is the running game, which happens to be a vulnerability for UCF’s defense. The Bulls will take the 213 average rushing yards given up by the Knights, and more. Look for big homerun type running plays by USF to open up the playbook in the passing game. USF will find some ways to score, but most advantages favor the Knights, who are playing for a lot more late in the season than are the B Bulls.

Summary

UCF are two touchdown favorites on the road. ESPN’s RPI gives the Knights a better than 84% chance of winning. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 4:15 EST.