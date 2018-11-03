Preview: Tulane Green Wave vs. USF Bulls

Who: Tulane Green Wave vs. USF Bulls

What: FBS football game

When: Saturday, November 3rd, 2018

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

The University of South Florida Bulls welcome the Tulane University Green Wave to Raymond James Stadium for the first time, this being just the second all-time meeting between the two programs. In their last matchup, USF won in New Orleans, 34-28.

The Green Wave come into the game with a 3-5 (2-2) record, with wins against Nicholls, Memphis, and Tulsa, in their last outing. The Bulls are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, boasting a 7-1 (3-1) record. In their last action, USF took a 57-36 beating from the Houston Cougars.

Despite their limited interaction over the years, the two programs do share a common link. USF running backs coach, Shaun King, played quarterback at Tulane and is a member of the Tulane Hall of Fame.

USF Offense Often slow-starting and sometimes inconsistent, the USF offense ranks a respectable 28th in scoring, averaging 36 points per game. A combination of conservative play calling, dropped passes, interceptions, and penalties has hurt the Bulls all season. USF graduate transfer quarterback, Blake Barnett, has passed for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Only nine FBS quarterbacks have thrown more interceptions. Averaging 74 yards per game in penalties, USF ranks 115th in the nation, with only 15 programs penalized more frequently.

Barnett, who already has more than 2,000 passing yards, is averaging nearly 260 yards per game. The top receiver for the Bulls has been Randall St. Felix, who has amassed 484 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns. St. Felix was injured during the Houston game and did not play, allowing others to get more opportunities. One of those who did play was Tyre McCants, who has been Barnett’s favorite target this season, with 42 catches for 458 yards. Wide receiver, Darnell Salomon and tight end Mitchell Wilcox are third and fourth on the receiving list, with 380 and 378 yards, respectively. Ryeshene Bronson and Stanley Clerveaux covered for St. Felix against Houston, with five catches apiece. Wilcox is reported to be out for the game due to an ankle injury.

While Barnett has been racking up the passing yards, he has also been a significant part of the running game. He ties for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with Jordan Cronkrite and Johnny Ford, who each have seven rushing touchdowns. Cronkrite has carried the load most of the season, accumulating 933 yards, averaging 133 yards per game. However, it has stepped up recently, with back to back games of 100+ yards. He currently had 462 yards, which means it is not out of the question for the Bulls to have two 1,000+ yard rushers this season. As a team, USF ranks 17th in rushing offense.

Tulane Defense The Green Wave will bring their 71st ranked scoring defense, allowing 28 points per game, to Tampa on Saturday. They’re quite a bit better against the run (59th) than against the pass (104th). Tulsa was held to just 17 points and 315 yards of total offense.

Leading the team in tackles are linebackers, Zachery Harris and Lawrence Graham, who have 54 and 47 tackles, respectively. Defensive back, Roderic Teamer Jr. has just one less tackle than Graham, ten of which came against Tulsa in their last game.

Defensive lineman, Patrick Johnson, leads the team with 5 sacks, which ties him at 56th, nationally for most sacks. Donnie Lewis Jr. has three interceptions on the season, close to half the team’s total.

Tulane Offense The Tulane offense is averaging last than 25 points per game, the 101st worst average in the game. In two of their three wins, they scored 40 or more points.

Jonathan Banks has been the quarterback for Tulane, but he did not play against Tulsa. Banks was apparently benched in favor of Justin McMillan, who passed for 90 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the victory.

McMillan completed just ten passes in the game, four of which went to Terren Encalade, who finished with 44 yards and is second on the team with 459 yards this season. Darnell Mooney, who leads the team with 573 yards, had two catches against Tulsa.

While their passing offense, ranked 113th, nationally, likely contributed to the benching of Banks, the Green Wave can run the ball effectively. They average nearly 204 yards per game, 37th best average in the country.

Corey Dauphine, who is second on the team with 521 yards and five touchdowns on the season, ran for 107 yards against Tulsa. Darius Bradwell is the lead runner, averaging 77 yards per game, 76 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Hurricane. The data on McMillian is thin since he has started just one game, but he ran for 75 yards in their last game, which may be bad news for the USF defense, who allowed Houston quarterback, D’Eriq King, to run for 132 yards and two touchdowns in their last matchup.

USF Defense One of the more surprising developments this season has been the decline of the Bulls defense. They’re allowing nearly 30 points per game, ranking them 85th in the nation. It is puzzling for them to be so poor because head coach, Charlie Strong, made his reputation in coaching as a defensive coordinator for the National Champion Florida Gators.

In their last game against Houston, the Bulls gave up a program record 57 points and 684 yards.

Senior linebacker, Khalid McGee, leads the team with 71 total tackles. Tied for second and a long way behind McGee are defensive backs, Nick Roberts and Ronnie Hoggins, who have 48 tackles each. Greg Reaves, who has moved from defensive end to middle linebacker since the injury to Nico Sawtelle, is third on the team with 43 tackles. McGee is ranked 49th in the nation for total tackles.

Two defensive backs, Nick Roberts and Mike Hampton, have two interceptions apiece.

Expectations Tulane just doesn’t move the needle much in any direction. The one good thing for them is that they run the ball, well, and USF doesn’t protect against the run, very well. That said, Tulane won’t have much to stop the USF offense, who will likely take out some ruined-perfect-season revenge on the Green Wave. The Bulls should have no problems beating the point spread in this one.

Summary USF is a 6.5 point favorite at home against Tulane. ESPN’s FPI calculates the odds of a Bulls victory at 67%. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM, with coverage on CBSSN.