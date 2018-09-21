Preview: East Carolina Pirates vs. USF Bulls

Who: East Carolina Pirates vs. USF Bulls

What: American Athletic Conference football game

When: Saturday, September 22, 2018

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

The Pirates of East Carolina University are set to invade Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 22nd. There to defend their home turf will be the University of South Florida Bulls. ECU is a familiar foe for the Bulls, who have a 7-1 record against the Pirates since 2002. When they last met in 2017, USF embarrassed ECU, 61-31.

Hurricane Florence has kept the Pirates away from home for past couple of weeks, which included the cancellation of their road game at Virginia Tech. As a result, the team has played just two games. Interestingly, they lost a close game to NC A&T, an opponent they should have been big favorites against. Six days later, they humiliated North Carolina, 41-19, in a game they were big underdogs. For example, ESPN’s prediction computers gave the Tar Heels an almost 94% chance of victory at the start of the game. Even when the Pirates had a 21-19 lead in the third quarter, ECU had just a 65% chance of victory.

USF Offense Over the past two seasons, the USF offense leaned heavily on the run, largely due to the running talents of former Bulls’ quarterback, Quinton Flowers. Arizona State and Alabama transfer, junior quarterback, Blake Barnett has brought a slightly different style to USF, one that seems to better fit offensive coordinator, Sterlin Gilbert’s offensive scheme. While they had been ranked in the top ten in rushing offense in 2016 and 2017, they currently rank 16th for passing offense.

The transition from running the ball to passing the ball has gone well for the Bulls, who have put up an 18th best, 1,567 yards of total offense. Despite the huge offensive output, they have struggled at times to turn those yards into points, averaging just 36 per game. In their last outing at Illinois, they scored just 25 points, their lowest total since losing to Houston, 28-24, last season. For perspective, those 25 points came in a game that Barnett passed for the second highest total yards in program history.

Barnett has passed for 923 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions through three games. He currently ranks 15th nationally for passing yards per game and 8th for total offense. Leading the receiving corps is freshman receiver, Randall St. Felix. St. Felix is averaging better than 95 yards per game and is currently ranked 34th, nationally, for receiving yards per game. His 143 yards receiving against Elon set a program record for a receiver debut.

Trailing St. Felix in yards per game but leading in total catches is Tyre McCants, who leads the team with 19 catches for 207 total yards. McCants currently sits at #3 all-time in receiving touchdowns in USF program history. With four more trips to the end zone, he’ll unseat Andre Davis, who currently holds the record with 17. Junior receiver, Darnell Salomon, has scored a team-leading three touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns against Illinois, one of which was a 50-yarder that gave the Bulls the win.

The fourth big piece of the receiving corps is junior tight end, Mitchell Wilcox. Wilcox is a Mackey Award Candidate who currently leads the nation in receiving yards by a tight end. He is also #2 nationally in catches by a tight end. His eight catches at Illinois set a USF record for catches by a tight end.

After two straight years of top-ten rushing offenses, the Bulls have dropped to 56th, averaging just 194 yards per game. Florida transfer, Jordan Cronkrite, is leading the pack, with more than 87 yards per game. He sat out his first game due to injury, but rushed for 136 yards against Illinois, last week.

Barnett is the second leading rusher on the team, averaging just under 45 yards per game. Freshman running back, Duran Bell Jr. has the second most rushing yards from a running back, with 69, but has sat out against Elon and Illinois.

ECU Defense The Pirate defense is being called by first year defensive coordinator, Blackwell was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for USF in 2009. The defense has shown signs of improvement under Blackwell. In 2017, the Pirates had one of the worst rushing defenses in the country, ranked 125th and allowing more than 245 yards per game. In total offense, they were dead last, allowing 541 yards per game. Through two games, they’ve improved to 47th, allowing 332 yards to their opponents.

Safety, Davondre Robinson and nickleback, Devon Sutton, lead the team with 14 tackles apiece. Robinson had a career high nine tackles against North Carolina.

Defensive end, Nate Harvey, has a team-leading 5.5 tackles for loss for the Pirates. His 2.75 tackles for loss per game is the best in the nation.

ECU Offense Sophomore quarterback, Reid Herring, will be calling plays for the Pirates on Saturday. Herring has averaged almost 300 yards per game in his two starts, throwing for three touchdowns and two interceptions. ECU ranks 30th in passing offense, with 302 yards per game, on average.

Herring will have a solid receiver to throw to in senior, Trevon Brown. Brown is averaging 73 yards per game this season, but had more than 1,000 rushing yards in 2017. ECU has boasted a 1,000 yard receiver every year for the past six years.

Deondre Farrier and Blake Proehl round out the top three receivers with 54 and 48 yards per game. Each also has one touchdown.

The Pirates definitely have a preference to pass the ball. However, against the USF pass defense, they’re probably going to need a running game to go to. Anthony Scott is their leading back, averaging over 50 yards per game with a touchdown. He had 73 yards against North Carolina. Hussein Howe carried the ball 15 times for 50 yards against the Tar Heels. Darius Pinnix did not play in the opener, but logged 65 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina.

USF Defense Senior linebacker, Khalid McGee, has become the leader of the USF defense, replacing Auggie Sanchez, who led the team in tackles for the previous two seasons. McGee has a team leading 34 total tackles, nearly have of which were for a loss. Not only does he lead the team in tackles, but he is first in the conference and tied for 14th in the nation.

While McGee has replaced Sanchez as a leader in tackles, it is Nico Sawtelle who is lining up in his old position of middle linebacker. In that role, Sawtelle leads the team with 4.5 tackles for a loss of 18 yards. He also has two sacks and an interception, the latter of which helped seal the win against Georgia Tech, stopping a late Yellow Jackets’ drive.

Senior nickleback, Ronnie Hoggins, is second on the team in total tackles with 23. Eleven of those tackles came in the last game at Illinois.

Despite having strength and speed all over the field, the Bulls have gotten run over by opposition running backs. They currently rank 126th in the nation against the run, allowing 274 yards per game. However, nearly half of the yardage they’ve allowed this season (823) came against the option running Georgia Tech (419).

The good news for the Bulls is that they are seventh against the pass, allowing just 131 yards per game. That’s due in part to a low number of attempts (61) and their ability to take the ball away. They’re currently tied for 16th, nationally, with four interceptions, and 18th for turnover margin.

Expectations ECU will be ready for USF. The entire time they’ve been away from home due to the storm they have had nothing to do but prepare for the Bulls. They also have the advantage of having an extra game of film to watch of their next opponent.

The Pirate defense has shown signs of improvement over last season. However, most of that improvement is against the run. The Bulls have been throwing the ball all over the place, and will likely be able to do the same against ECU.

On the flip side, the USF defense has shown that opponents can break out for big running gains, yet the ECU offensive strength is passing the ball. The Bulls are loaded with speed and hands in their secondary, which makes passing the ball a dangerous proposition.

Being ready wont' be enough. Barnett will likely have another big game and his defense will keep the Pirate score low. As long as USF takes ECU seriously, this should be a 4-0 start for the Bulls. Also, the win will be the 150th in program history, setting a record for the fastest to that total in Florida history.

Summary USF is a 21 point favorite at home, with an over / under set at 68.5. ESPN’s FPI prediction is an 86.6% chance of a Bulls’ victory. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM on ESPNN.