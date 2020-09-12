BullsInsider - Preview: Citadel Bulldogs vs. USF Bulls

Football Recruiting | YouTube | Twitter

This has been a year full of drama and uncertainty, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the cancellation of many football seasons, the Bulls are set to open their season hosting the Citadel Bulldogs.

This will be the third all-time matchup between the programs, with the record tied at 1-1. The Bulls lost in Charleston back in 1997, 10-7 in the first road game in program history. The following year, the Bulls’ first game in Raymond James stadium, they prevailed, 45-6.

To continue the theme of firsts, it is the first game as a head coach for Jeff Scott and his entire staff’s first game coaching at USF.

The game is also the first of a four game season for the Bulldogs, whose Southern Conference agreed to not play a conference schedule due to the pandemic.

USF Offense

The beginning of any season creates challenges for discussing what teams are going to look like in the first game of the season, but this time the challenge is compounded by a new coaching staff, limited practices, and almost no opportunities to see the team workout.

A depth chart has been released, but the staff has made clear that it is far from set in stone and that they do expect to play deep into the roster, setting the stage for shuffling based on performance. The quarterback position has been one of the bigger questions in the off season, with two players transferring into the program to compete. It was the Bulls’ passing leader from 2019, who edged out the competition to get the first set of downs against Citadel. McCloud passed for 1,429 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions, last season. He adds mobility to the position, ranking third in rushing yards in 2019, with 283 and four rushing touchdowns.

At receiver, it will be veterans, DeVontres Dukes and Randall St. Felix lining up on the outside. Dukes saw limited action in 2019, but the coaches have talked a lot about his large size at the position, which they have had success with in the past. Scott has gone as far as to say he thinks Dukes could play on Sundays. St. Felix was second on the team in receiving, with 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was second only to tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, who has graduated, only to be replaced by Mitchell Brinkman, who wears the same number 89 and bears a passing resemblance to the former. Another receiver who has received a lot of praise from the staff is Bryce Miller, who will play out of the slot. Miller was the third ranked receiver, last season, with 232 yards and four touchdowns, one shy of the lead held by Wilcox. Also expected to get a lot of reps is Latrell Williams, who is another guy who has made a name for himself in camp.

At running back, Kelley Joiner will likely lead a committee until a leader between himself, Johnny Ford, or Darrian Felix emerges. Felix is someone else who has had his name mentioned a lot in camps.

Citadel Defense

One cannot mention the Citadel defense without discussing Wille Eubanks. Eubanks finished last season with 112 total tackles and was named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. The senior is widely thought of as one of the top linebackers in the country. Eubanks also had three sacks, an interception, and forced two fumbles. Junior defensive backs, Destin Mack and Jay Howard led the team with two interceptions a piece.

Citadel Offense

Citadel runs a triple option offense, dreaded by those who rarely face it. This was actually part of the reason the Bulls wanted to Citadel to fill their schedule opening this season. The staff sees this as preparation for Navy, whom they will face later in the season. Bulldogs’ quarterback, Brandon Rainey rushed for 17 touchdowns, last season, the second most in program history. He has been named a HERO Sports First Team All-American and a STATS preseason Third Team All-American.

Raleigh Webb is the top receiving target, catching passes for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns, last season, three teams the total of any other receiver on the team.

B-back, Clay Harris, was second in rushing yards behind Rainey with 701 yards and two touchdowns.

USF Defense

On defense, cornerbacks K.J. Sails and Mike Hampton should be a challenge for Bulldogs’ receivers. Sails led the team with three picks, last season. Expect big things from junior linebacker, Dwayne Boyles, from the weak side and Antonio Grier and Andrew Mims in the middle. Coaches have praised all three during camps.

Expectations

The Bulls will be faster, but the Bulldogs will be more disciplined. Expect it to take some time for the USF defense to get the hang of dealing with the option. They probably will continue to struggle, but their unfamiliarity could give up a couple of scores early on. The Bulls will probably find holes in the defense to exploit with big play touchdowns, which should keep the game close. USF probably has the edge, but this is not a guaranteed win, especially since a quarter of the Bulldog’s schedule is being played in this game. They will leave nothing on the field.

Summary

Coverage is on ESPNU for the scheduled kickoff of 7 PM EDT. The Bulls are 16 point favorites as of press time and ESPN’s Football Power Index computers predict a USF win at nearly 95%.



