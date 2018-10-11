

Who: #23 USF Bulls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

What: American Athletic Conference football game

When: Friday, October 12th, 2018

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

The undefeated and 23rd ranked University of South Florida Bulls are living on Tulsa Time, as they visit the Golden Hurricane of the University of Tulsa, Friday, October 12th. This will be the third overall meeting between the two programs, a series the Bulls lead, 2-0.

The Bulls have enjoyed an undefeated season with a 5-0 (1-0) record to date and have just gotten ranked in the top 25 of both major polls for the third time in as many seasons. The Golden Hurricane has nearly the opposite record, at 1-4 (0-2). The lone win of the season for Tulsa came against Central Arkansas, a game the Golden Hurricane won, 38-27. USF lacks a signature win of their own, with their best victory a 49-38 win over 3-3 Georgia Tech. The two teams have not shared a common opponent for comparison purposes. In their last meeting, a 27-20 win for the Bulls, USF had the same rank they have now, 23rd.

USF Offense USF has had a bit of an identity crisis on offense this season. After two straight years of top ten finishes in rushing yards per game and scoring offense, they currently sit at 32nd in both categories. At the beginning of the season it appeared the Bulls would shift from a high-powered run offense to a high-powered pass offense with incoming quarterback transfer, Blake Barnett. Instead, it was the running game that came up huge in their last game, with junior running back, Jordan Cronkrite, rushing for a program and conference record-breaking 302 yards with three touchdowns. That total represents half of his total output this season.

Cronkrite leads a battered running back corps. Johnny Ford, who is second on the team with 133 yards and two touchdowns, was the only other running back to lineup against UMass. Duran Bell Jr., Elijah Mack, Trevon Sands, and Dave Small have all sustained injuries which have cost them playing time. Cronkrite is currently ranked third, nationally for yards per game, and is ranked 16th for total rushing yards. Barnett’s passing offense is ranked 30th in the country. He ranks 27th for yards per game and 17th for passing yards per attempt.

Barnett, who is averaging more than 260 yards passing per game, has passed for less than 210 yards in games against ECU and UMass. It seems that the unit has shifted emphasis to the run at a time when most running backs are not able to play. Barnett averaged 35 passing attempts in the first three games, but just 23 in the past two. Randall St. Felix and Tyre McCants are close to even in targets, with 351 and 300 total yards, respectively. Darnell Salomon has about half as many passes thrown his way, yet has turned them into a similar 288 total receiving yards. The fourth piece of the receiving puzzle has been Mitchell Wilcox, who has come up big when the team needed big things to happen. Wilcox has 216 yards on 17 catches.

Tulsa Defense The Bulls’ offense will lineup against the 92nd ranked Golden Hurricane defense, who allow more than 31 points per game. The bad news for the declining Bulls’ passing game is that Tulsa is much better against the pass (14th, 173 YPG) than stopping the run (110th, 207 YPG).

Junior linebacker, Cooper Edminston, leads the Tulsa defense in tackles (42) and interceptions (3). McKinley Whitfield is second on the team in total tackles (30). Edminston is tied for fourth in the nation for picks.

In their last outing, Tulsa gave up 41 points to Houston, 24 of which came in the fourth quarter. Going into that final period of play, the Golden Hurricane led the Cougars, 23-17.

Tulsa Offense The Golden Hurricane rank 79th in total offense, averaging just under 398 yards per game. They’re 103rd in scoring (24 YPG), and and 103rd in passing (191 YPG). They do, however, have the ability to run the ball. Running backs, Corey Taylor III and Shamari Brooks have exactly the same number of carries, 92, with Brooks averaging a bit more per game (94 YPG) than Taylor (82 YPG). Brooks missed the Houston game due to injury. Taylor carried for 152 yards and touchdown in Brooks’ absence.

Tulsa’s playcaller through the first four games, Luke Skipper, did not play against the Cougars and is unlikely to face the Bulls. Stepping in for Skipper was Seth Boomer, who passed for 227 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Houston. Boomer completed just 13 passes, but spread the wall evenly to Keenan Johnson, Justin Hobbs, and Keylon Stokes, who had 5, 4, and 4 catches, respectively. Johnson leads the team in yards per game with 54, followed closely by Hobbs with 51, and Stokes who averages 41 yards per game.

USF Defense Like the Bulls offense, the defense has been hard to figure out. Early in the season, the Bulls seemed to master the flex-but-don’t-break defensive mentality, holding opponents to an average of 21 points per game in their first four games. Against 2-5 UMass, however, they allowed the Minutemen to score 42 points, 28 of which came in the second half. Despite allowing six touchdowns, the defense created five turnovers.

Turnovers have been a key part of the USF defense this season. The Bulls rank 11th nationally in turnover margin, gaining 12 turnovers for the five lost. Six of those turnovers were by interception, and five different defenders have at least one. Mike Hampton leads the pack with a pair of picks and ranked 5th, nationally, for passes defended.

Linebackers, Khalid McGee and Nico Sawtelle, lead the team in total tackles, with 45 and 35, respectively. Fellow linebacker, Josh Black, leads the team in sacks, with four. Defensive lineman, Kirk Livingstone is next up with three sacks. Black is ranked 38th, nationally, for sacks and McGee is 69th in total tackles. As a unit, the Bulls rank 13th in the nation in tackles for loss and 24th in sacks per game. Sawtelle leads the team in tackles for loss with six.

Overall, the Bulls are allowing opponents an average of 25 points per game, the 58th ranked scoring defense in the country. They’re 46th at stopping the pass (210 YPG) and 114th against the run (213 YPG).

Expectations The Bulls are scoring an average of 37 points per game and Tulsa is allowing 31 points per game on defense. The Golden Hurricane are scoring about 24 points per game and USF is allowing their opponents 25. Split the difference here and USF should beat the point spread in a win. Beyond that, look for Barnett to relocate his passing game, even against a respectable Tulsa passing defense. Cronkrite should follow up his record breaking game in three digits, even if he fails to set new records in the process. The lack of a running back rotation and Tulsa’s weak run defense leave the possibility of another big game by him very real.

Summary The Bulls will look to improve to 6-0 for just the third time in program history and for the second consecutive season. They will also look to extend the nation’s longest streak of games scoring 20 points or more to 36 games. Kickoff has been set for 7 PM eastern, with national broadcasting on ESPN.