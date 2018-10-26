Who: #21 / 20 USF Bulls vs. Houston Cougars

What: American Athletic Conference football game

When: Saturday, October 27th

Where: John O’Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

The #21 / 20 University of South Florida Bulls put on their Texas hats and hit the road for Houston to face the University of Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 27th. The game with be the six in the history of the two programs, with the Cougars enjoying a 3-2 series lead, winning the past three games. USF’s only wins over Houston came in 2001 and 2002, long before they were in the same conference. Last season, the Cougars pulled out a 28-24 stunner that involved converting a fourth and 24 on their last scoring drive.

Coming into this matchup, the Cougars have a 6-1 record, with their sole loss came at the hands of 5-2 Texas Tech. They have not faced a ranked team, thus far.

The Bulls are 7-0 for the second straight season and ranked in the top 25 of both major polls for the third year in a row. They also have not played a ranked team, nor have they played a team with a record as good as Houston’s, this season. Last year’s undefeated streak was stopped by Houston in Tampa.

USF Offense

USF’s offense has been up and down this year. They currently rank 32nd with an average of 35.6 points per game. Boasting a top ten rushing attack for the past two years, it is no surprise that the running game has been more productive for the Bulls, averaging more than 236 yards per game, good for 15th, nationally.

The run game has been improving throughout the season thanks to the consistency of Florida transfer, Jordan Cronkrite, and emerging freshman, Johnny Ford. Cronkrite has 860 yards amassed in just seven games. He’s averaging 143 yards per game, but set a new conference and program record with 302 yards rushing against UMass. Cronkrite is carrying most of the load, getting 15-20 carries a game. Ford gets less than ten attempts per game, but he makes the most of them, averaging nearly 10 yards per touch and ranking second on the team in total yardage with 356 yards. Third on that list is Alabama and Arizona State transfer, Blake Barnett, who is averaging almost 32 yards per game, with a team leading seven rushing touchdowns.

As a passer, Barnett has shown that he can make the plays and is very reliable in crunch time, but interception to touchdown ratio is trending in a bad direction. He has 1,815 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, but seven interceptions. Two of those picks came in their last game against UConn, who had only one interception in the prior six games. He ranks 27th in average passing yards per game, with 259.

Senior receiver, Tyre McCants has been Barnett’s favorite target, catching 40 passes for 440 yards. Randall St. Felix, the true freshman, has been more efficient, though, catching for 484 yards on nearly half as many catches (24). Tight end, Mitchell Wiclox, is also in the mix, catching passes for an average of 50 yards per game.

As a unit, the Bulls’ offense ranks 11th, nationally, in total offense, averaging 505 yards per game. Their passing game ranks 32nd, an average of 268 passing yards per game.

Houston Defense

The Houston defense has arguably the best football player in the nation in defensive tackle, Ed Oliver. Oliver leads his team in tackles for loss with 13.5, which is the fifth best total in the country. He also has three sacks and is third on the team in total tackles, with 51. Oliver is reported to be questionable due to injury. He did not play in Houston’s last game against Navy. He has already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, making it less likely that he’ll play injured.

Senior linebacker, Austin Robinson, leads the team in total tackles with 75, is second on the team with tackles for loss (8.5), and sacks (4). Isaiah Chambers, sophomore lineman, leads the team in sacks (4.5) and is third for tackles for loss (30).

In their last outing against Navy, the Cougars allowed 36 points to be scored in the win. On average, they’re allowing 29 points per game, and ranked 84th in scoring defense. Houston ranks dead last, 130th against the pass, allowing more than 333 yards per game.

Houston Offense

As big of a star as Oliver is for Houston, he was recently quoted as saying that he thinks Cougars’ quarterback, D’Eriq King should be the Heisman candidate instead of himself. King’s offense ranks third in total offense (555 YPG) and second in scoring offense (49 PPG). The Cougars have scored more than 40 points in seven games this season.

Wide receiver, Marquez Stevenson, had 141 receiving yards against Navy, and he leads the team in total yards (613), averaging nearly 88 yards per game. The next two receivers, Keith Corbin and Courtney Lark, have nearly half as many catches as Stevenson, but are averaging 71 and 60 yards per game. All three had more than 100 yards receiving against Navy.

When King isn’t passing to his triple threat receiving corps, he can also be a very good runner. At present, he’s second on the team with total yards, 281, but he has a team leading nine rushing touchdowns. Only junior running back, Patrick Carr, has more total yards (407) or yards per game (58.14). King and Carr’s running attack is ranked 17th in the nation.

USF Defense

The Bulls rank 62nd in scoring defense, allowing nearly 26 points per game. They’re allowing nearly 410 yards of offense per game, which is the 86th worse such total in the nation. More than half of that allowance has come on the ground, with one of the nation’s worst rushing defenses (121st), averaging 229 yards per game in opponent offense.

They’re much better against the past, however, allowing just 180 passing yards per game (21st), with seven interceptions on the season. Defensive backs, Nick Roberts and Mike Hampton, have two picks a piece. Roberts’ interception against UConn, last week, was returned 61 yards, leading to a USF touchdown.

Roberts trails team leader in total tackles, Khalid McGee (60), with 46 total tackles. Against UConn, he was also second in total tackles, but this time to fellow freshman defensive back, Mekhi LaPointe. The duo had 11 and ten tackles, respectively.

Middle linebacker, Nico Sawtelle, who leads the team in tackles for loss (7.5), missed the last game due to injury. He was replaced for that game by Greg Reaves, who was moved over from defensive end. Fellow linebacker, Josh Black, leads the team with four sacks.

Expectations

This will be the toughest team that USF has faced all season, but they will likely be without their best player in Oliver. The Bulls coaching staff will recognize the running threat of King must be stopped, and will finally close down the quarterback running lanes that have been open all season, forcing Houston to the air, where USF’s secondary will have an advantage. King has only given up three interceptions all season, but two of them were against Tulsa, where he was held to 165 passing yards, a situation that could be repeated tomorrow. Houston is a powerhouse offense, however, and they will still find ways to score points. USF will look to exploit Houston’s terrible pass defense, leading to a career day for Barnett in the passing game. The Bulls haven’t looked great all season, but they’ve always played to the level of their opponents and found ways to win. Look for them to do the same tomorrow, in a game decided by ten points or less. USF will be looking for revenge for Houston’s late game win, last season.

Summary

The Cougars are eight point favorites at home, a game ESPN’s FPI predicts a 74 percent chance for a Houston win. That’s a tad lower than the 77.1% chance the FPI gave Georgia Tech to beat the Bulls, who of course lost by 11. Kickoff in Houston will be at 3:30 EST, with television coverage on ABC or ESPN2, depending on locales.