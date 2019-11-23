Memphis rolls into town with a #18 ranking and a 9-1 (5-1) record. The Tigers cruised to an easy victory, 45-27 over Houston, last week. The Bulls are still looking for bowl eligibility with their 4-6 (2-4) season record, after losing a last second heartbreaker to Cincinnati, 20-17, a week ago.

The University of South Florida Bulls welcome the Memphis Tigers to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. This game marks the tenth meeting between the programs with the Tigers holding a 5-4 lead in the all-time series. These two teams have not met on the gridiron since 2016, a 49-42 offensive showdown favoring the home team Tigers.









USF Offense

Despite the loss, the Bulls had a decent showing on offense against the Bearcats. Starting quarterback and redshirt freshman, Jordan McCloud passed for 267 yards, his second best passing game of the season. McCloud has passed for 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season, averaging about 127 yards per game. The USF offense ranks 107th in passing offense (188 ypg).

The ground game also had a solid performance against Cincinnati, gaining 171 yards, the fourth best total of the season. Senior running back, Jordan Cronkrite, leads the team in rushing yards with 686 and four touchdowns. Cronkrite is questionable for the Memphis game. McCloud is the second leading rusher with 250 yards and four scores. Kelley Joiner rounds out the top three, with 226 yards, 72 of which came in the Cincinnati game.

The Bulls’ top receiver remains tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, who has 338 receiving yards and five touchdowns on the season. The senior has already set several tight end records at USF and will look to have a big game on senior night. A pair of sophomores, Randall St. Felix and walk-on, Bryce Miller, round out the top three spots, with 252 and 228 yards, respectively. Miller is second on the team with four receiving touchdowns.

The Bulls rank 104th in total offense (355 ypg) and 103rd in scoring offense (23 ppg).

Memphis Defense

The Tigers rank 59th in total defense (381 ypg) and 56th in scoring defense (26 ppg). Senior linebacker, Austin Hall, has the team lead in tackles (55), followed closely by defensive back, La’Andre Thomas (50). Thomas has been nominated for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, which is given to athletes who excel following significant injury.

Leading the team in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (3.5) is defensive lineman, Bryce Huff. Joseph Dorceus has three sacks on the season. Combined, they account for a quarter of the team’s total sacks (22).

The Tigers have been effective at containing offenses, but they have not created many turnovers. Despite having a quarterback who seldom throws an interception, they rank 72nd in turnover margin (-.10) and 78th in turnovers gained (13). Six different players totaled seven interceptions, more than half of the total turnovers gained.

They are ranked 45th in passing defense (210 ypg) and 81st against the run (171 ypg). Aside from not doing well against the run, their opponents score 91% of the time that they enter the red zone.

Memphis Offense

Offense is where the Tigers shine. The 8th ranked scoring offense (45 ppg) is led by junior quarterback, Brady White. In his second year at the helm for Memphis, he has passed for 2,852 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He has been named to the Manning and CFPA Midseason Watch Lists, and is a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award top 5 Finalist. He ranks 12th in the nation in passing yards and is tied for 7th in passing touchdowns.

On the receiving end of those passes has been Damonte Coxie and Antonio Gibson, totaling 765 and 574 yards respectively, and seven touchdowns apiece. Also involved in the passing game is freshman running back, Kenneth Gainwell, who has 463 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season. The passing offense for the Tigers sits at #18, with nearly 298 receiving yards per game, on average.

In the run game, Gainwell has amassed 1,166 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns through ten games. Memphis ranks 42nd in rushing offense (183 ypg).

Memphis has scored at least 40 points in seven games this season.

USF Defense

The Bulls defense appears to have finally turned the corner. After giving up an average of about 30 points per game in their first seven games, they have held their opponents to 20 or less in their past three.

A big part of their success has been creating turnovers. They are currently 3rd in the nation in turnovers gained (22) and 5th in fumbles gained (12). They’re also doing well with picks, pulling down ten interceptions through as many games. Defensive backs, Nick Roberts and K.J. Sails have a pair of interceptions, each. USF has the 8th best passing defense in the country (173 ypg), but they are 101st against the run (195 ypg).

Another key to their improvement has been their ability to stop plays behind the line of scrimmage. They currently rank 6th in the nation in tackles for loss (89) and 33rd in sacks (27). Linebacker, Dwayne Boyles, is the team leader in tackles for loss (10.5), followed closely by defensive lineman, Kirk Livingstone (10).

Linebacker, Patrick Macon, leads the team in total tackles (67). Roberts and Boyles are tied for second, with 58 apiece.

The Bulls rank 48th in total defense (368 ypg) and 57th in scoring defense (26 ppg).

Expectations

A very good Memphis passing offense will clash with an improving USF defense. The Tigers will score a lot of points and put up big numbers, but the Bulls should temper that somewhat. The game will come down to whether or not the USF offense can rise to the occasion.

Summary

The Bulls are 14.5 point underdogs at home. ESPN’s Football Power Index predicts a 78% chance of a Memphis victory. Kickoff is at 4 PM with television broadcast on ESPNU.



