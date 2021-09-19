Positives and negatives from South Florida’s win over FAMU

TAMPA, Fla. ( Sept. 19, 2021) -- The South Florida football team picked up its first win of the season Saturday night by blowing out the Florida A&M Rattlers 38-17 in Raymond James Stadium. It was a complete performance from just about start to finish for the Bulls, aside from some second-half gaffes on defense. Here are three things the Bulls can be excited about moving forward, and three things they must fix if they want to continue their newfound success. The Good — Xavier Weaver

South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against Florida A&M at Raymond James Stadium. (USF ORACLE/Leda Alvim)

For the third game in a row, junior receiver Xavier Weaver secured an explosive play on offense, this time a 31-yard catch from freshman quarterback Timmy McClain on the game’s opening drive. Where he impressed coach Jeff Scott most, however, was in the punt return game. Weaver returned four punts against the Rattlers and averaged 11.5 yards per return, with a long of 29. “I think what I’m most pleased with is his punt returning,” Scott said after the game. “Honestly, [we weren’t] consistent catching punts leading into our first game in practice with who we had back there. So I asked the team after practice ‘Who else can catch punts?’ … Weaver raised his hand. “I haven’t asked him if he ever caught punts in high school, [but] … He looks very natural doing it. You've got to be a little fearless to be back there and catch it with guys on top of you. So that's probably what I'm most pleased with. I see the wideout stuff every day in practice, he's very gifted at that position … I'm really proud of what he's doing on punt return.” For what it’s worth, Weaver said he has some experience returning punts in high school, but he used to prefer to let it bounce instead of catching it on the fly.

The Bad — Lack of a Pass Rush In spite of having a pretty solid day on the scoreboard, surrendering just 17 points, USF’s pass rush once again looked to be cause for some worry. FAMU’s Rasean McKay was only sacked once all night, and the Bulls tallied just four quarterback hits. Against an FCS team like the Rattlers, that may get you by. But when a ranked team, like BYU next week, is the opponent, putting pressure on the opposing quarterback will likely be imperative. The Good — Timmy McClain

South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) throws a pass against Florida A&M at Raymond James Stadium. (USF ORACLE/Leda Alvim)

Scott did not label McClain as the full-time starting quarterback after the game, but after watching the freshman’s performance, it’s safe to say he’s probably going to be the first signal-caller running onto the field in Provo, UT against BYU. McClain finished the game 12-of-23 for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for additional 51 yards on 14 attempts, despite fumbling in the red zone on the first drive of the game. Take away that one mistake, and McClain had a pretty clean game. There weren’t many times where he put the ball in danger, and the moment didn’t look too big for him. Something to note, however, is he wasn’t shy to take contact, which can be both a good and a bad trait to have. Given it’s just his first career college start, McClain will likely learn when and where to be aggressive, and when it’s best to simply slide or run out of bounds. The Bad — Run Defense

USF’s defense gave up 132 yards on the ground to FAMU, including 93 to redshirt sophomore Terrell Jennings and 61 to redshirt junior Jaylen McCloud. The duo averaged 9.6 yards per carry, while the Rattlers as a whole averaged 4.6. As mentioned previously, the Bulls only gave up 17 points, and at the end of the day the scoreboard is the only statistic that matters. In fairness, USF held FAMU to negative rushing yards in the first half, so the lack of depth and tired legs may be the explanation for such a turnaround after the break. The Good — 1-2 Punch at Running Back

South Florida running back Brian Battie (21) runs the ball against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Raymond James Stadium. (USF ORACLE/Leda Alvim)

Sophomore running back Brian Battie and junior running back Jaren Mangham teamed up to have a huge day on the ground for USF. Battie finished with 10 carries for 110 yards, with a long of 42, and Mangham ended with three touchdowns on just seven carries. The 1-2 punch of Battie and Mangham appear to work well together, given the size difference between the pairing. Battie is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, while Mangham stands 6-foot-2-inches and weighs in at 221 pounds. Mangham, who started the game, is a stronger, between the tackles runner that can also prove impactful in pass protection. Battie is more nimble and can use his speed to produce big-time plays.

The Bad — Injuries The Bulls sustained three injuries on the night that Scott touched on postgame. Senior receiver Latrell Williams had a 40-yard catch and run, but appeared to injure his knee on the play. Scott also said senior receiver Bryce Miller sustained an ankle injury, and senior defensive end Darrien Grant had an unspecified issue. A team already dealing with injuries in the secondary, USF can ill-afford injuries at other positions.