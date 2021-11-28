Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to UCF
The South Florida football team went into its season finale looking to defeat Central Florida for the first time since 2016, but came up three yards short of upsetting the Knights in Friday’s dramatic loss.
A sack with eight seconds left and a controversial ruling by the referees is what ultimately did the Bulls in, but there were a number of plays earlier in the game that could have, and likely should have, put USF in a better position than what it was in. Here are a few positives and negatives from the Bulls’ 17-13 loss to UCF.
Good — Pass Rush
Well, this is certainly a switch-up from previous weeks. The firing of Glenn Spencer must have sparked something in USF’s defense because the unit was flying around the field Friday, specifically in getting pressure on UCF’s freshman quarterback Mikey Keene.
Although the Bulls didn’t register a sack, they did log seven quarterback hurries and had Keene scrambling on multiple plays, which served as a big reason for why the Knights struggled in the passing game.
It’s still up in the air who coach Jeff Scott will hire to be USF’s next defensive coordinator, but consistently getting a solid pass rush will serve whoever the next play-caller is well.
Bad — Self Inflicted Wounds
The Bulls likely should’ve won this game. They out-gained the Knights in total yards 312 to 285, ran 20 more plays on offense and won the time of possession 35:09 to 24:51 in one of their best performances of the season.
Where the game was lost, however, was in the small errors. The glaring mistake of taking a sack on second and goal from UCF’s 3-yard line with 11 seconds to go and no timeouts obviously looms large, but another blown offensive drive proved to be costly as well.
USF was once again set up on UCF’s 3-yard line, but this time in the third quarter with a chance to take the lead. A false start on third down pushed the Bulls back to the 7-yard line, and a sack on the very next snap forced them to settle for a field goal. Mistakes like that cost USF at least four points.
Good — Jaren Mangham
Securing the transfer of running back Jaren Mangham from Colorado was one of Scott’s big wins from last offseason.
Mangham balled out in his first season in green and gold, rushing for 671 yards and 15 touchdowns on 160 attempts, giving the Bulls a strong back to anchor the rushing attack all season long.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 221-pound playmaker tallied over 100 yards against the Knights, 93 of which came on the ground and 30 through the air.
Bad — Penalties
Aside from 2020, a nine-game season, the Bulls registered the fewest amount of penalties ever recorded by a USF team in a single season with 61, 13 under their previous record of 74 that occurred in 2010.
That strength turned into a weakness against the Knights as the Bulls were called for eight penalties, including some that really cost them in the grand scheme of things.
Looking at the big picture, however, Scott has clearly instilled some level of discipline into his team. The Bulls logged 48 penalties in 2020 and 61 in 2021, the two smallest figures in a single season in USF history.
Good — Xavier Weaver
Wide receiver Xavier Weaver had 22 receptions for 302 yards in his first two years with the Bulls before heading into 2021. Solid, but also somewhat pedestrian numbers from the Orlando native.
That changed this season as Weaver fully established himself as the No. 1 receiving option for USF and consistently gave freshman quarterback Timmy McClain a deep threat to target down the field. Weaver finished this season with career highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (715) and receiving touchdowns (2).
He put his skill set to use against the Knights, pulling down four of his eight targets for 75 yards and a long of 35, a reception on USF’s final drive that set the Bulls up in the red zone.
Bad — Finishing
The Bulls almost came back to beat BYU. They almost held on against Tulsa. They almost put a scare into Cincinnati. They almost finished the season with a win over the Knights.
Almost.
Seeing how close USF was to winning so many games this season was encouraging to see for a team in rebuilding mode, but also infuriating at the same time because it’s obvious how close the Bulls are to breaking through. With the majority of the offense coming back next season and a great defensive performance to build on going forward, it’s fair to be optimistic about USF moving forward.