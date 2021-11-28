Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to UCF

The South Florida football team went into its season finale looking to defeat Central Florida for the first time since 2016, but came up three yards short of upsetting the Knights in Friday’s dramatic loss.

A sack with eight seconds left and a controversial ruling by the referees is what ultimately did the Bulls in, but there were a number of plays earlier in the game that could have, and likely should have, put USF in a better position than what it was in. Here are a few positives and negatives from the Bulls’ 17-13 loss to UCF.

Good — Pass Rush

Well, this is certainly a switch-up from previous weeks. The firing of Glenn Spencer must have sparked something in USF’s defense because the unit was flying around the field Friday, specifically in getting pressure on UCF’s freshman quarterback Mikey Keene.

Although the Bulls didn’t register a sack, they did log seven quarterback hurries and had Keene scrambling on multiple plays, which served as a big reason for why the Knights struggled in the passing game.

It’s still up in the air who coach Jeff Scott will hire to be USF’s next defensive coordinator, but consistently getting a solid pass rush will serve whoever the next play-caller is well.

Bad — Self Inflicted Wounds

The Bulls likely should’ve won this game. They out-gained the Knights in total yards 312 to 285, ran 20 more plays on offense and won the time of possession 35:09 to 24:51 in one of their best performances of the season.

Where the game was lost, however, was in the small errors. The glaring mistake of taking a sack on second and goal from UCF’s 3-yard line with 11 seconds to go and no timeouts obviously looms large, but another blown offensive drive proved to be costly as well.

USF was once again set up on UCF’s 3-yard line, but this time in the third quarter with a chance to take the lead. A false start on third down pushed the Bulls back to the 7-yard line, and a sack on the very next snap forced them to settle for a field goal. Mistakes like that cost USF at least four points.

Good — Jaren Mangham