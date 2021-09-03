Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to NC State

South Florida opened its football season with a blowout loss to North Carolina State on Thursday in Carter-Finley Stadium, getting shutout in the process. To say the performance was underwhelming would be an understatement, but that’s not to say some positive nuggets can’t be taken from the game, as well as negative. Here are three things the Bulls did well Thursday night, and three things they must look to improve upon as the season chugs along.

The Good — Andrew Mims In a game where USF’s defense gave up 525 total yards, finding a player that had a good performance could be tough. On Thursday, however, senior linebacker Andrew Mims made his presence felt. Despite the Bulls’ shortcomings as a unit, Mims paced both teams in the tackle department with 14 (two solo) and said after the game he felt he and his teammates did a nice job rallying to the football. “We were swarming to the ball, so that was good,” Mims said. “Even though we had some missed tackles out there, we had a lot of people coming up behind that and not really giving too much after that.”

South Florida Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin (6) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bad — Quarterback Play The Bulls played two quarterbacks in Thursday’s loss to the Wolfpack, and neither had a particularly exceptional game. Sophomore Cade Fortin started the first five drives before being taken out in favor of freshman Timmy McClain in the second quarter. Fortin later made his way back onto the field toward the end of the third and proceeded to play from that point until the final whistle. By game’s end, Fortin was 7-for-20 for 41 yards and an interception, to go along with five rushes for 23 yards. In McClain’s case, he ended 7-for-13 for 126 yards and two picks, with four rushes for 16 yards as well. Both of McClain’s turnovers came in the red zone. Granted, both Fortin and McClain will likely learn from the loss, with both players being somewhat young and inexperienced. Fortin's start was just the third of his career, and McClain was in high school just half a year ago.

The Good — Andrew Stokes Although USF’s offense struggled to move the ball, it allowed fans to get an extended look at freshman punter Andrew Stokes, a native of Australia. Stokes blasted eight balls for a grand total of 361 yards, averaging out to 45.1 yards per punt. He also was able to pin NC State inside its own 20-yard line once, and nearly had another sit at the 1-yard line before narrowly squeaking into the end zone for a touch back.

The Bad — Run Defense NC State’s rushing attack was as advertised, but the Bulls initially seemed to be holding up somewhat well. USF’s defense was able to hold NC State’s offense to just 37 yards in the first quarter, but ultimately could only bend for so long without breaking, allowing 130 in the next frame. By the time all four quarters had elapsed, the Wolfpack had put up 293 rushing yards with 163 of them coming from sophomore Zonovan Knight, and an additional 105 courtesy of junior Ricky Person Jr.

South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) catches a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Good — Xavier Weaver Junior wide receiver Xavier Weaver led the way for USF in terms of receiving yards with 73, which he collected on two big plays. The 6-foot-1-inch pass-catcher hauled in a pair of deep balls from McClain for 44 and 29 yards apiece. Both catches required a level of body control and allowed him to flash his large catch radius, which coach Jeff Scott has complimented in the past.

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) was only hurried twice and sacked once by the Bulls at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bad — Lack of a Pass Rush Getting to the quarterback was an issue all season long for the Bulls in 2020, and the same issues carried over into the season opener in 2021. Senior linebacker Antonio Grier was able to collect the lone sack for USF on the night, a 7-yard NC State loss in the second quarter. Beyond Grier’s play, however, the Bulls barely got close to sacking redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary, logging just two quarterback hits in comparison to the 10 the Wolfpack posted.