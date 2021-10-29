Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to ECU
TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 29, 2021) --The South Florida football team attempted to win two consecutive games for the first time since October 2019 on Thursday, but a 23-point second half for the East Carolina Pirates sank any hopes of that happening.
USF nearly put up 200 yards on the ground and forced three first-half turnovers, but the inability to get off the field on third and fourth downs in the second half is what ultimately hurt the Bulls most. Here are some positives and negatives that can be taken out of USF’s 29-14 loss to ECU.
Good — Turnovers Keep Coming
For the fourth consecutive game, the Bulls were able to log at least one turnover.
This time, it came in the fashion of three fumbles, with perhaps the most impressive being the one caused by senior linebacker Antonio Grier on ECU’s first drive of the game. Grier has now caused four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — over the course of the last three games.
For a defense that struggles in stopping the run, forcing turnovers is huge in getting off the field and setting up the offense in favorable situations.
Bad — Third, Fourth Down Defense
The Pirates entered Thursday night’s contest ranked 129th in the nation in third-down efficiency, and for the most part, that statistic held true, as the Pirates were just 6-of-17 on the night in third-down attempts.
Where things got flipped, however, was in ECU’s ability to convert on fourth down. The Pirates ended an astonishing 5-of-6 on fourth down attempts, showcasing USF’s virtual inability to get off the field.
Good — The Run Game
Sophomore running back Kelley Joiner Jr. tallied over 100 rush yards for the second consecutive game, and junior Jaren Mangham scored his 13th rushing touchdown of the season.
Coming off a contest where the Bulls set a new program record in rushing yards in a single game, it was good to see the success on the ground wasn’t a fluke.
Assuming freshman quarterback Timmy McClain is good to go next week, considering the nine-day break USF has until its next game, the Bulls should still lean heavily on Joiner Jr., Mangham, sophomore Brian Battie and senior Darrian Felix.
Bad — Stopping The Run
For all the good USF enjoyed in running the ball offensively, the Pirates gave it back and then some.
ECU ended the night with 251 yards on the ground, a disappointing sight, especially considering the success USF had in stopping the run against Temple.
The Pirates ran the ball a lot, especially in the second half once they went up late, but allowing 4.9 yards per carry while also having a banged up secondary isn’t ideal. In fairness, the defensive line is also missing some key playmakers such as senior defensive end Darrien Grant.
Good — No Sacks Allowed
In a game where USF was without the escape ability of McClain, the offensive line held up pretty well and did not allow a single sack.
Sophomore quarterback Katravis Marsh was able to keep his jersey clean for the majority of the night, as the Pirates only logged one quarterback hit. To Marsh’s credit, he also played a role in that, as the Hialeah native extended some plays with his legs.
With the recent trend of running success and the offensive line’s ability to protect the quarterback, the unit has become one of USF’s best.
Bad — Turnovers
Turning the ball over four times typically doesn’t bode well for an offense, and that rang true for the Bulls against the Pirates.
Marsh flashed his arm strength and talent on some plays, but the sophomore also tossed a trio of second-half picks in the loss. In fairness, one was the result of a tipped pass. USF’s other turnover was a fumble in the first half by junior receiver Xavier Weaver.
Each of the turnovers halted USF drives and played a significant part in the Bulls not being able to score a point in the second half.