Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to ECU

TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 29, 2021) --The South Florida football team attempted to win two consecutive games for the first time since October 2019 on Thursday, but a 23-point second half for the East Carolina Pirates sank any hopes of that happening. USF nearly put up 200 yards on the ground and forced three first-half turnovers, but the inability to get off the field on third and fourth downs in the second half is what ultimately hurt the Bulls most. Here are some positives and negatives that can be taken out of USF’s 29-14 loss to ECU. Good — Turnovers Keep Coming

South Florida Bulls safety Brock Nichols (16) signals that USF recovered an ECU fumble in the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. (Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector via AP)



For the fourth consecutive game, the Bulls were able to log at least one turnover. This time, it came in the fashion of three fumbles, with perhaps the most impressive being the one caused by senior linebacker Antonio Grier on ECU’s first drive of the game. Grier has now caused four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — over the course of the last three games. For a defense that struggles in stopping the run, forcing turnovers is huge in getting off the field and setting up the offense in favorable situations. Bad — Third, Fourth Down Defense The Pirates entered Thursday night’s contest ranked 129th in the nation in third-down efficiency, and for the most part, that statistic held true, as the Pirates were just 6-of-17 on the night in third-down attempts. Where things got flipped, however, was in ECU’s ability to convert on fourth down. The Pirates ended an astonishing 5-of-6 on fourth down attempts, showcasing USF’s virtual inability to get off the field. Good — The Run Game Sophomore running back Kelley Joiner Jr. tallied over 100 rush yards for the second consecutive game, and junior Jaren Mangham scored his 13th rushing touchdown of the season. Coming off a contest where the Bulls set a new program record in rushing yards in a single game, it was good to see the success on the ground wasn’t a fluke. Assuming freshman quarterback Timmy McClain is good to go next week, considering the nine-day break USF has until its next game, the Bulls should still lean heavily on Joiner Jr., Mangham, sophomore Brian Battie and senior Darrian Felix. Bad — Stopping The Run