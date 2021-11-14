Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to Cincinnati

Things took a turn after that. The Bearcats scored on their next five drives and rattled off 31 unanswered points. USF’s offense woke up shortly thereafter and kept pace with Cincinnati in the second half, but the damage done in the second quarter was too much to overcome. Here are three positives and three negatives from the Bulls’ 45-28 loss to the Bearcats.

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 14, 2021) -- Sophomore safety Christian Williams picked off a Desmond Ridder pass early in the first quarter against No. 2 Cincinnati on Friday and returned it all the way down to the Bearcats’ 2-yard line, setting the South Florida Bulls up for the first score of the game just one play later.

Senior linebacker Antonio Grier has pretty unanimously established himself as the best player on USF’s defense. He leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions, and is the man in the middle of that defensive unit.

Against the Bearcats, Grier showed out once again. Although he wasn’t in on either of Cincinnati’s two turnovers, he ended with 14 total tackles, 13 of them being solo.

Grier didn’t participate in the senior day activities Friday, and in a press conference Tuesday, he essentially confirmed he would be back in green and gold next season. Bulls fans should be happy they have another year with Grier at the heart of the defense.

Bad — Defense

Defensive issues have been one of many problems all year long, and that stayed true against Cincinnati.

The Bearcats rushed for 202 yards at 5.6 yards per carry, all without their top back in junior Jerome Ford who was nursing an injury. In fairness, however, a 55-yard run by junior Ryan Montgomery with under a minute to play skewed the numbers.

What really stung was senior quarterback Desmond Ridder going 31-of-39 for 304 yards and two touchdowns, slicing up USF’s secondary virtually all game long aside from the aforementioned early interception.

Good — Takeaways

The defense has its shortcoming — no doubt about it — but to the unit’s credit, it seems to have a knack for creating turnovers, even against formidable opponents.

Ridder doesn’t toss interceptions often, he has just 26 in the 46 appearances he’s made at Cincinnati, but Williams was able to secure the aforementioned pick and the Bulls caused and recovered a fumble on the drive prior.

If nothing else, the defense has shown the ability to take the ball away from the opposing offense once or twice a game.

Bad — Pass Rush

To his credit, sophomore defensive end Tramel Logan got to and sacked Ridder in the second quarter, but that was about all the pass rush could muster.

The unit did not log a single quarterback hurry, which allowed Ridder to sit back and dissect USF’s defense down the field.

Good — Timmy to Jimmy