Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to Cincinnati
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 14, 2021) -- Sophomore safety Christian Williams picked off a Desmond Ridder pass early in the first quarter against No. 2 Cincinnati on Friday and returned it all the way down to the Bearcats’ 2-yard line, setting the South Florida Bulls up for the first score of the game just one play later.
Things took a turn after that. The Bearcats scored on their next five drives and rattled off 31 unanswered points. USF’s offense woke up shortly thereafter and kept pace with Cincinnati in the second half, but the damage done in the second quarter was too much to overcome. Here are three positives and three negatives from the Bulls’ 45-28 loss to the Bearcats.
Good — Antonio Grier
Senior linebacker Antonio Grier has pretty unanimously established himself as the best player on USF’s defense. He leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and interceptions, and is the man in the middle of that defensive unit.
Against the Bearcats, Grier showed out once again. Although he wasn’t in on either of Cincinnati’s two turnovers, he ended with 14 total tackles, 13 of them being solo.
Grier didn’t participate in the senior day activities Friday, and in a press conference Tuesday, he essentially confirmed he would be back in green and gold next season. Bulls fans should be happy they have another year with Grier at the heart of the defense.
Bad — Defense
Defensive issues have been one of many problems all year long, and that stayed true against Cincinnati.
The Bearcats rushed for 202 yards at 5.6 yards per carry, all without their top back in junior Jerome Ford who was nursing an injury. In fairness, however, a 55-yard run by junior Ryan Montgomery with under a minute to play skewed the numbers.
What really stung was senior quarterback Desmond Ridder going 31-of-39 for 304 yards and two touchdowns, slicing up USF’s secondary virtually all game long aside from the aforementioned early interception.
Good — Takeaways
The defense has its shortcoming — no doubt about it — but to the unit’s credit, it seems to have a knack for creating turnovers, even against formidable opponents.
Ridder doesn’t toss interceptions often, he has just 26 in the 46 appearances he’s made at Cincinnati, but Williams was able to secure the aforementioned pick and the Bulls caused and recovered a fumble on the drive prior.
If nothing else, the defense has shown the ability to take the ball away from the opposing offense once or twice a game.
Bad — Pass Rush
To his credit, sophomore defensive end Tramel Logan got to and sacked Ridder in the second quarter, but that was about all the pass rush could muster.
The unit did not log a single quarterback hurry, which allowed Ridder to sit back and dissect USF’s defense down the field.
Good — Timmy to Jimmy
Freshman receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. tallied the first 100-yard receiving game of his career earlier in the season against SMU, but against Cincinnati on Friday, his elite speed truly flashed for the first time.
Down 17 in the third quarter, fellow freshman and former high school teammate, quarterback Timmy McClain, found Horn over the middle on a slant. Horn hustled to the boundary trying to beat the defenders to the edge and that’s just what he did on the 80-yard score, cutting the deficit to just 10 going into the fourth quarter.
That connection from McClain to Horn could potentially be one of the best that USF’s ever had. It remains to be seen how each player will develop, but they’re both certainly off to a great start.
Bad — Slow Start
It seems all season long that it’s been a tale of two halves nearly every game for USF.
Against Tulsa, East Carolina and Houston, the Bulls came out firing and had halftime leads in each of those games, but went on to lose all three.. Conversely, against Florida, BYU and now Cincinnati, the Bulls stepped up their level of play in the second half and at least kept pace with those teams, but dug too big of a hole with their poor play in the first half.
It’s about sustaining success for four quarters down the stretch of the season. With just two games left, it’d be nice to see coach Jeff Scott and the Bulls figure it out and end on a high note heading into next season.