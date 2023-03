Kennesaw State junior guard Chris Youngblood entered the NCAA transfer portal today and could follow his coach Amir Abdur-Rahim who was named head coach of South Florida on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-3, 218-pound guard out of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Youngblood averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest this season. He made 46.4 percent of his shots on the way to earning both First-Team All-ASUN honors and being named a finalist for the 2022-23 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award.

Youngblood reached double-figures in 25 games this season and in all 18 ASUN conference games. He connected on more than 40 percent of his three-point attempts in each of the last two seasons.

According to sources, Youngblood is in the portal but does not want to be contacted. An indication that he either already knows which school(s) he wants to visit or he has already decided where he will transfer.