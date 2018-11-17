Philadelphia, PA --

The Temple University Owls defeat the University of South Florida Bulls, 27-17. The Bulls had dominated Temple in the first half, before completely falling apart in the second half in almost every aspect of the game. The Owls would go on a 27-0 scoring run in the second half, rarely slowed down by the USF defense.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

The momentum had shifted to Temple before they even had the lead. The final nail in the coffin, however, happened with less than two minutes left in the game. The Bulls were trailing 19-17 and had the ball back with 1:47 remaining in the game. They had used up their timeouts stopping the clock. On the first play, USF quarterback, Blake Barnett receives contact from behind while attempting to throw the ball. The ball flies out sideways, a fumble, which then rolls into the end zone and is recovered by Temple. A ten point deficit with less than two minutes in the game was too much to overcome for the Bulls, who hadn’t scored in the entire half.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

This was a game where there were no players that standout in a spectacular way. The best performance of the game was Temple quarterback, Anthony Russo, who passed for 264 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Russo’s yardage was more than any other two player totals on either team. It says something, however, when the best performance comes with a turnover.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

The USF running attack put up solid yardage. As a unit, they ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Cronkrite finished with 83 yards, having run for both scores. Johnny Ford finished with 58 yards.

WHAT A PLAY

The Bulls faced a fourth and five on their own 30. Trent Schneider came into the game and punted the ball 43 yards. Temple’s Isaiah Wright fielded the punt and returned it 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown that ultimately won the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE

After starting 7-0, the Bulls are now 0-4 in their past four games. The final game of the season comes against #11 UCF on Friday, November 23rd. It goes without saying that the Knights will be the best team the Bulls will have faced all season, and they will be big favorites on the road at Tampa. Game times and media coverage are yet to be announced.