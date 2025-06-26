OL D'Nilyeon Taylor details his decision to commit to USF

South Florida landed a commitment from Westerville (Ohio) offensive lineman D'Nilyeon Taylor last Saturday following a midweek official visit to Tampa. He spoke with Bulls Insider about his decision to commit to the Bulls.

"I feel that the program is headed in the right direction with Coach Golesh at the head of it. Coach Hudanick and Coach Golesh built a great relationship with me and my mother; I feel they can bring out my full potential. They are building something special in Tampa, and I want to be a part of it," he said. "They also, unlike many other schools, have my major, which is architectural engineering."

The official visit experience is what closed the deal for Taylor as well.

"It was great," he said of the official visit. "I got to learn more about the program as a whole. I spent some time with the players. And it was my first time in Tampa so it was a great experience."

Offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick also played a large role in his decision to become a Bull.

"I believe Coach Hoodie and I have a great relationship. He consistently checks in on me and my mother. He and I have built a great relationship," he said.

The relationship between the USF staff and Taylor's family also helped make the decision to come down to Florida to Ohio easier.

"My family is all for it," he said of his decision to commit to USF. "They believe USF is a great place for me to grow and they say as long as I’m happy, they are too."



