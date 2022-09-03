TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — BYU had to wait out a 2 1/2-hour weather delay to get its season started, then took just 11 seconds to score its first touchdown.

The No. 25 Cougars scored 38 straight points in the first half and cruised to a 50-21 victory over South Florida on Saturday night.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, we have a couple of things we will need to get fixed,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “But overall I was happy with our performance and with the way we handled the delay.”

Wide receiver Puka Nucua scored on a 75-yard inside run on the first play from scrimmage of the game and added a second rushing touchdown. Christopher Brooks rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown as BYU dominated the line of scrimmage and ran the ball for 314 yards.

“South Florida came out and loaded the box, trying to take away the run,” Sitake said. “But I thought the o-line was excellent and the backs played well. We did a lot of good things with the run game.”

Jaren Hall was efficient, completing 25 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to 12 receivers.

South Florida was sluggish out the gate. Gerry Bohanon, a highly touted transfer from Baylor, had an interception returned for a touchdown by Max Tooley in the first quarter. Bohanon threw for 172 yards and rushed for 28.