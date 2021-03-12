BullsInsider - No. 20 South Florida women beat UCF 64-54 in AAC title game

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Sydni Harvey made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and No. 20 South Florida beat UCF 64-54 on Thursday night for the first American Athletic Conference Tournament championship in program history.

It was the Bulls’ fifth appearance in the title game, having lost to Connecticut in the championship from 2015-18.

Top-seeded South Florida (18-3) earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the fifth time in the last seven years.