No. 17 South Florida defeats VCU 64-57

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) (Dec. 12, 2021) — Elisa Pinzan scored 24 points and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 10 straight in a fourth-quarter rally to lead No. 17 South Florida to a 64-57 win over VCU on Sunday.

VCU built a 27-26 halftime lead to 16 with a 15-0 run and led 49-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Pinzan opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and after a VCU basket, then Sara Guerreiro hit a 3-pointer for the Bulls. Fankam Mendjiadeu then scored the next 10 points, the final basket making it 52-51. Pinzan ended the 16-0 run with a 3-pointer.

VCU missed nine straight shots during the USF run and was 2 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

After Pinzan’s 3, she scored the last nine USF points by going 9 of 10 from the foul line. Pinzan finished 6 of 8 from the field.

Fankam Mendjiadeu was 10-of-11 shooting in her first start to finish one point shy of matching her career-high. She also had nine rebounds and Bethy Mununga had 12 as the Bulls owned the boards 42-20 and got 15 on the offensive end for 16 points.