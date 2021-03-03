 BullsInsider - No. 15 South Florida Wins First-Ever AAC Regular Season Crown
No. 15 South Florida Wins First-Ever AAC Regular Season Crown

Associated Press
TAMPA (AP) (March 2, 2021) — Elisa Pinzan scored 18 points with eight assists, Bethy Mununga had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 15 South Florida beat UCF 65-62 on Tuesday night for its first American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Pinzan sank a 3-pointer for a 58-48 lead with 1:59 remaining and she made her next four free throws for another 10-point lead with 57 seconds left.

UCF's Alisha Lewis made two 3-pointers in the final 2:15, the last to get within 63-62 with 1.6 seconds left. Pinzan was fouled and she made two free throws before a heave at the buzzer was off the mark.

Elena Tsineke added 12 points for South Florida (15-2, 12-1). Shae Leverett grabbed 11 rebounds.

USF had runs of 11-0 and 7-0 in the first quarter to build an 18-5 lead. Another 13-3 spurt in the second quarter extended the Bulls' lead to 22 points.


The South Florida Bulls pose for a picture holding the regular season championship trophy after defeating UCF in the Yuengling Center. (Photo by: Mary Holt/ USF Athletics Communications)

Lewis scored 27 points with six 3-pointers for UCF (13-3, 11-2). Brittney Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The teams are scheduled to face each other again on Thursday to conclude the regular season.

Next up for USF is the regular season finale on Thursday, March 4 at UCF at 5 p.m. in Addition Financial Arena. The game can be viewed on ESPNU.


