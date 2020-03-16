New USF staff interests Jax OL
Jacksonville based three-star offensive lineman Austin Barber really didn't have USF on his radar until new head coach Jeff Scott and Bulls new offensive line coach Allen Mogridge took over. With t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news