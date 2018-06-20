Eight days after his visit concluded, Castañeda cancelled a scheduled visit to American Athletic Conference rival Wichita State and verbally committed to USF.

The third player to join the South Florida Bulls 2018 recruiting class was three-star point guard Xavier Castañeda out of Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago, Ill. Castañeda began his official visit to Tampa on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, the same weekend that Rashun Williams and Michael Durr visited USF.

Has your size changed at all? If yes, what is your current height and weight?

6-foot-1 and 180 pounds

When do you plan on reporting to Florida and who will you be living with?

I plan on going there around June 19. I’m actually not sure yet (who he’ll be living with). It should be most of the freshman, me, Rashun and big Mike.

Since the end of your high school season what have you been working on to improve?

Just working on my all-around game. Getting used to the college three-point line really. Just refining some of the weak spots and things I can work on.

How would you describe your playing style?

I would say I’m a player with speed. A player that can shoot the ball, get his teammates involved and be aggressive.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

I look forward to going against the whole conference. Anybody, any team that we play will be a challenge so I’m looking forward to playing the whole conference.

What does your typical workout routine entail?

It includes lots of shots, finishes, conditioning and focusing on the small details.

What's your favorite food?

A Mexican pork which is Chorizo I don’t know if you’ve had it before but it’s one of my favorites. It basically looks like a sausage, it’s a pork sausage.

What is your favorite movie?

I would have to say “Next Friday”. That’s one of my favorite movies it’s hilarious.

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?

Right now really I’d be looking at Lil Baby or maybe Gunna or