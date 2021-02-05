New South Florida running backs coach Cam Aiken aimed high with one of his first targets out of the box. East Paulding (Ga.) four-star running back Justin Williams connected with Aiken shortly the hire was official and the Bulls jumped into the mix with an offer.

"I called Coach Cam Aiken and he talked to me about USF and gave me the offer," he said. "Coach Aiken told me about the city of Tampa and what there is to do out there and he told me about the coaching staff and what they expect out of the players and that they have a brotherhood mentality out there."