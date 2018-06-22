Originally from Juba, South Sudan, Akec is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who averaged 19.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in his senior season at Victory Rock Prep (Bradenton, Fla.). He was voted first-team all-state in the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association.

Madut Akec became the fourth high school prospect, to join the South Florida men’s basketball program in the 2018 recruiting class when he verbally committed on June 4, 2018. Akec visited USF May 26-28, and also visited Southeast Missouri State and American Athletic Conference foe East Carolina and considered Saint Louis before committing, then signing grant-in-aid paperwork.

Has your size changed at all? If yes, what is your current height and weight?

6-foot-7, 200 pounds

When do you plan on reporting to Florida and who will you be living with?

The 21st of this month. They told me like I’m going to be rooming with the freshman.

Since the end of your high school season what have you been working on to improve?

I’ve been working on my ball handling, shooting off the dribble and I’ve been in the weight room working on my explosiveness.

How would you describe your playing style?

I’d say a long athletic wing who can shot the three, beat him to the rim got a good touch around the rim, have a good mid-post game.

Is there a player or team are you are looking forward to going up against?

Not really. Just whoever we’re scheduled to play.

What does your typical workout routine entail?

I always stretch before and after I work out. I make sure I always get 250 makes in a day. That’s always a must for me. I also work do like touches around the rim like floaters, jump hooks and stuff. Those are things I always do every day.

What's your favorite food?

Pasta

What is your favorite movie?

“Paid In Full”

What is your favorite TV Show?

I’d say “The Flash”.

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?

I have a couple. Meek Mill “Dreams and Nightmares”, and then I have Meek Mill again “I’m a Boss”. I have a couple by Migos. The “Culture Intro” and “Versace” by Migos, the remix with Meek Mill. Then from Future “March Madness”.