The University of South Florida men’s basketball team beat the University of Tampa Spartans, 80-52 in Tuesday night’s exhibition game. It was the 15th straight season-opening exhibition win for the Bulls, who had lots of new faces on the court.

The Spartans do not play at the same level as USF, but it was a good first chance to see how the nearly all-new team would play together. Three players, Michael Durr, Justin Brown, and T.J. Lang finished in double-digit scoring. Brown and Lang had 15 a-piece, while Durr scored 11. In total, 12 USF players got on the board, with nine players getting at least ten minutes of playing time.

USF led all but three minutes in a game and dominated the second half, leading by double-digits most of the way. Keys to the win were a 26-14 advantage in the paint and a 31-8 lead in points scored off of turnovers.

The Bulls will begin their regular season next Tuesday, November 6th, hosting Alabama A & M for a 7 PM tipoff.