Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 17:09:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Game Chat: USF vs. UCF

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

Round two of the War on I-4 tips-off tonight at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center. South Florida looks to avoid a sweep by Central Florida as well as get its first win over its Orlando rival in four seasons.

USF (18-9, 7-7) has won four of its last five home games and is 14-3 at the Yuengling Center this season.


Zraatmexsdngq0dhu4aj

Read our What To Watch For game preview here.

To join the discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.

Not a subscriber? To get the best in USF basketball and football coverage, plus recruiting, subscribe now by clicking HERE.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}