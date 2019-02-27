Live Game Chat: USF vs. UCF
Round two of the War on I-4 tips-off tonight at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center. South Florida looks to avoid a sweep by Central Florida as well as get its first win over its Orlando rival in four seasons.
USF (18-9, 7-7) has won four of its last five home games and is 14-3 at the Yuengling Center this season.
Read our What To Watch For game preview here.
