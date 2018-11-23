South Florida (7-4, 3-4) takes on No. 8/9 Central Florida (10-0, 7-0) today in Raymond James Stadium at 4:15 p.m. This is the 10th playing of the War On I-4. USF leads the series, 6-3, and has won two of the last three meetings. It is also Senior Day with 18 USF seniors being honored before the game.

Will the Bulls pull the upset and end the Knights unbeaten streak? Or will USF lose its fifth game in a row?

Click here to talk about the game on our premium message board.



Follow us on Twitter: @USFBulls_Rivals