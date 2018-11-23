Ticker
Live Game Chat: USF vs. UCF

USF Bulls head coach Willie Taggart and players celebrate after they beat UCF at Raymond James Stadium in November 2016
Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
South Florida (7-4, 3-4) takes on No. 8/9 Central Florida (10-0, 7-0) today in Raymond James Stadium at 4:15 p.m. This is the 10th playing of the War On I-4. USF leads the series, 6-3, and has won two of the last three meetings. It is also Senior Day with 18 USF seniors being honored before the game.

Will the Bulls pull the upset and end the Knights unbeaten streak? Or will USF lose its fifth game in a row?

