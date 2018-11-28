South Florida (4-2) hosts in-state opponent Stetson (1-6) in Yuengling Center tonight (ESPN3) in the third game of a four-game homestand. Both teams are coming off of losses.

The Bulls two losses (Georgetown and The Citadel) are by a combined six points.

At his Tuesday media availability, Bulls head coach Brian Gregory said “We’re playing a team this week that we played very close last year and they put you in tough situations because they do a good job with their length. They have a lot of interchangeable parts both offensively and defensively, so our communication is going to be important. Recognizing and attacking their defense appropriately is going to be a big challenge for us.”