South Florida men's basketball team looks to extend its two-game winning streak when it hosts American Athletic Conference foe Memphis at noon today in Yuengling Center.

USF (14-6, 4-4 AAC) enters the game with consecutive wins over Wichita State and East Carolina.



Memphis (13-8, 5-3 AAC) has lost two of its last three games -- all on the road -- but brings an exciting uptempo offense to Tampa for today's contest.