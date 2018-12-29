TAMPA, Fla. Dec. 29, 2018 – South Florida’s men’s basketball program wraps up its non-conference schedule today when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in Yuengling Center at 1 p.m.

USF (9-2) enters today’s contest on a five-game winning streak and just one win shy of its total number of victories from a season ago. A win would also give USF its first six-game winning streak since the 2007-08 season and it would be just the sixth time in school history that the Bulls win 10 of its first 12 games.

To join the discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.

Not a subscriber? Take advantage of a GREAT deal and sign up for an annual subscription and receive a $99 dollar gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop, Powered by FANATICS. You’ll get the best USF basketball and football coverage plus $99 in USF gear for FREE!



To sign up for this amazing offer click HERE.

Important info:

1. Offer valid as supplies last.

2. You MUST put in a valid email address into your user profile. This is how we will contact you with the code.

3. You must also correctly use the promo code 99Cyber to enroll into the offer. This is how we track the offer takers, and contact them with the gift code. So please be sure to use promo code: 99Cyber