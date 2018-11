South Florida (3-1) hosts Florida A&M (2-2) in Yuengling Center in the Bulls final game of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. Game time is 7:00 p.m. USF was 1-1 in Jamaica while FAMU lost both games they played.



