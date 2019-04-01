TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida (22-13) hosts DePaul (18-15) in the first game of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship Monday at 7 p.m. in Yuengling Center. The championship is determined through a best two-out-of-three series format.

This will be the final home game of the season for USF. Games two and three (if necessary) of the finals will be played at McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago on the DePaul campus.

USF has won 12 more games than it did last year and is tied for the second-best win improvement in the NCAA. The Bulls are also one victory away from setting the record for the most single-season wins in school history with 23.