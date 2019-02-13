Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 17:53:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Game Chat: USF at UCF

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

The South Florida men’s basketball team takes on Central Florida in the the War on I-4 tonight in Orlando at CFE Arena.

USF (17-6, 7-4) is tied for fourth place in The American standings and is just a half-game behind UCF (17-5, 7-3) for third place. USF won its fifth straight game Sunday when it outlasted East Carolina, 72-68, in overtime in Yuengling Center.

UCF has won four of its last six games, including a 71-65 win at SMU on Sunday.

Read our What To Watch For game preview here.

To join the discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.

