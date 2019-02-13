The South Florida men’s basketball team takes on Central Florida in the the War on I-4 tonight in Orlando at CFE Arena.

USF (17-6, 7-4) is tied for fourth place in The American standings and is just a half-game behind UCF (17-5, 7-3) for third place. USF won its fifth straight game Sunday when it outlasted East Carolina, 72-68, in overtime in Yuengling Center.

UCF has won four of its last six games, including a 71-65 win at SMU on Sunday.

