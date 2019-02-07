Live Game Chat: USF At SMU
Winners of three consecutive games, the South Florida men's basketball team tries to grab its second road win in a row tonight at Southern Methodist.
USF (15-6, 5-4 AAC) enters the game with consecutive wins over Wichita State, East Carolina and Memphis.
SMU (12-9, 4-5 AAC) has lost four of its last five games but is 3-1 in home conference games.
Here is a USF-SMU game preview.
