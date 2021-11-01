 BullsInsider - Live Chat: USF vs. Voorhees College
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 17:20:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Live Chat: USF vs. Voorhees College

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2020) -- South Florida gets a dress rehearsal, of sorts, when it takes on Voorhees College in an exhibition game tonight in the Yuengling Center at 7:30 p.m.

The game will not be televised but USF fans can listen to the game on the Bulls Unlimited channel via iHeart Radio.

A NAIA program, Voorhees has already played two regular season games. USF took part in a closed scrimmage at Florida Gulf Coast three Saturdays ago.

Join our premium game chat with other USF fans by clicking HERE. Not already a subscriber?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}