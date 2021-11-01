Live Chat: USF vs. Voorhees College
TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2020) -- South Florida gets a dress rehearsal, of sorts, when it takes on Voorhees College in an exhibition game tonight in the Yuengling Center at 7:30 p.m.
The game will not be televised but USF fans can listen to the game on the Bulls Unlimited channel via iHeart Radio.
A NAIA program, Voorhees has already played two regular season games. USF took part in a closed scrimmage at Florida Gulf Coast three Saturdays ago.
Join our premium game chat with other USF fans by clicking HERE.
