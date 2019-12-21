News More News
Live Chat: USF vs. FSU

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
For the 34th time USF (6-5) and No. 19 FSU (9-2, 1-1) will lace 'em up and battle on the hardwood when they face each other today at noon in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. The game may be viewed on FS2.

The Bulls have won three of their last four but coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Utah State Wednesday night in Houston, Texas.

The Seminoles have won nine of their last ten and are on a two-game winning streak after defeating North Florida on Tuesday.

USF Bulls guard David Collins attemots one of his 17 free throws against Arkansas-Pine Bluff
USF Bulls guard David Collins attemots one of his 17 free throws against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Photo courtesy of Cayman Islands Classic)

--USF has won three of the last five games against Florida State.

--USF has held 10 of its 11 opponents under their season scoring average.

--David Collins has made 332 career free throws and ranks fourth all-time in school history.

--Laquincy Rideau ranks ninth in the NCAA with 2.8 steals per game.

--David Collins is shooting 57.9 percent (22-for-38) from the field over his last four games.

