For the 34th time USF (6-5) and No. 19 FSU (9-2, 1-1) will lace 'em up and battle on the hardwood when they face each other today at noon in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. The game may be viewed on FS2.

The Bulls have won three of their last four but coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Utah State Wednesday night in Houston, Texas.

The Seminoles have won nine of their last ten and are on a two-game winning streak after defeating North Florida on Tuesday.

