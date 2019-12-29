USF plays its final game of 2019 today against Florida Atlantic in the Yuengling Center. The game is the final non-conference game for the Bulls and may be viewed on ESPN3.

The Bulls are coming off of two heartbreaking losses on neutral courts to Utah State and Florida State. In the loss to FSU, sophomore center Michael Durr scored a career-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and one block.

The Owls have won six of their last seven games but have struggled on the road this season.

