Live chat: USF vs. FAU
USF plays its final game of 2019 today against Florida Atlantic in the Yuengling Center. The game is the final non-conference game for the Bulls and may be viewed on ESPN3.
The Bulls are coming off of two heartbreaking losses on neutral courts to Utah State and Florida State. In the loss to FSU, sophomore center Michael Durr scored a career-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and one block.
The Owls have won six of their last seven games but have struggled on the road this season.
--USF and Florida Atlantic will meet for the 16th time in history when the two schools battle on Sunday.
--USF is a perfect 9-0 all-time at home against Florida Atlantic.
--USF ranks 34th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.3 points per game.
--USF has held 11 of its 12 opponents under their season scoring average. (FAU averages 73.3 points per game)
--David Collins is shooting 57.4 percent (27-for-47) from the field over his last five games.
