TAMPA-Fla. – USF (5-4) concludes its three-game home stand today with a 4 p.m. battle against Drexel (5-5). A win would be the Bulls third consecutive victory and seventh straight in the month of December. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.



The Bulls have not played since defeating Dartmouth 63-44 on Friday Dec. 6.



Drexel's last outing was a 71-63 home loss to La Salle on Saturday Dec. 7.









