Live Chat: USF vs. Drexel
TAMPA-Fla. – USF (5-4) concludes its three-game home stand today with a 4 p.m. battle against Drexel (5-5). A win would be the Bulls third consecutive victory and seventh straight in the month of December. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.
The Bulls have not played since defeating Dartmouth 63-44 on Friday Dec. 6.
Drexel's last outing was a 71-63 home loss to La Salle on Saturday Dec. 7.
--David Collins is 14 points shy of becoming the 20th USF men's basketball player to score 1,000 points.
--Justin Brown is one three-pointer away from moving into the top 10 all-time at USF.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks 10th in the NCAA with 2.8 steals per game.
--USF ranks 22nd in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 59.2 points per game.
--USF has won six straight games in the month of December and has won by an average of 15.5 points per game.