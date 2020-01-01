USF begins play in The American today in Dallas at SMU at 5 p.m. ET. The game may be viewed on ESPNU.

Barring a late setback RunningTheBulls.com expects both Rashun Williams and Antun Maričević to be in uniform today but David Collins to be a game time decision.

Williams missed the past two games with a leg injury and Maričević sat out the FAU game with a boot on his right foot.

USF ended 2019 with an exciting come-from-behind 60-58 victory over Florida Atlantic thanks to a career-high 18 points from sophomore guard Ezacuras Dawson III. Dawson scored 14 of those points in the second half including 11 straight points for USF the game's final 4:15 to erase a seven-point deficit and put the Bulls in front by three.