Live chat: USF at SMU
USF begins play in The American today in Dallas at SMU at 5 p.m. ET. The game may be viewed on ESPNU.
Barring a late setback RunningTheBulls.com expects both Rashun Williams and Antun Maričević to be in uniform today but David Collins to be a game time decision.
Williams missed the past two games with a leg injury and Maričević sat out the FAU game with a boot on his right foot.
USF ended 2019 with an exciting come-from-behind 60-58 victory over Florida Atlantic thanks to a career-high 18 points from sophomore guard Ezacuras Dawson III. Dawson scored 14 of those points in the second half including 11 straight points for USF the game's final 4:15 to erase a seven-point deficit and put the Bulls in front by three.
--USF’s last three games have been decided by a total of 10 points and an average of 3.3 points per game.
--USF ranks 34th in the NCAA in turnovers forced with 17.2 per game.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks eighth in the NCAA with 2.7 steals per game.
--USF ranks 27th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 61.1 points per game.
